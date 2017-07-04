What makes a great gay DILF?

With regular DILF nights and a big DILF Underwear Party this week, here’s how daddies do it better.

By Matthew Holley

Although daddies have been around forever, it seems only recently with more gay men having families that the term DILF really electrified the gay community and the majority of its younger cohorts.

Speaking as a younger cohort myself, I have lusted after a daddy or two with no shame.

Yet, daddies do not necessarily have to be daddies to be a DILF. DILFs come in all forms: some change diapers, some are CEOs, some take charge and turn heads, and some even do it all and then some.

With Woofs doing regular DILF nights, and with Heretic’s big DILF Underwear Party on Friday, July 7 with DJ Chomper, David Atlanta decided to champion all of the attributes it takes to be a true rock-hard DILF. Gird those loins boys, cause Daddy is on his way.

Real Daddy

Let’s start with the obvious. Any gay man who with a child is automatically a member of the DILF club. He’s a turn-on because the quality of his caring and maybe of his handsome genes is right there cradled in his arms or bouncing on his lap. His number on the sexy scale just tipped when a man is willing to raise a child. It’s the ultimate knee-bender.

A real Daddy DILF doesn’t care if there’s throw up on his shirt, and he’s happy to play tea party with his little girl. Dads become DILFs when they embrace fatherhood, when they favor game night with the kids instead of all-nighters with the crew.

Don’t worry about how much time he spends with the kids, because once he puts them to sleep, he will be ready to put his other boy to bed and possibly give you the spanking you deserve.

Fashionable Daddy

Another kind of DILF understands his body and knows what looks best on him. He is poised in his fashion game and might even be able to give you some pointers. He knows when a tie versus a bowtie versus a vest is appropriate. He knows how to work the “it’s been a long, hard day, so I’m going to roll up the sleeves of my designer, button-down shirt, sip a beer and relax in all my glory” look.

His clothes are tailored to accentuate the contours of that body he works diligently to maintain at the gym. He knows that a well-dressed Daddy is a fine-ass Daddy.

Silver Daddy

Yet another DILF has long passed the days of struggling to grow facial hair. His scruff is second to none, and somehow he looks even more dignified with a little five o’clock shadow going on. That said, he also looks just as at home when he’s got a clean shave as when that jaw-line for days is visible.

His salt-and-pepper hair is immaculately on point and can easily give Anderson Cooper (the ultimate silver Daddy) a run for his money – and we know Coop has lots. This seasoned man embraces his age and all that comes with it. Now, run your tongue through that grey beard, you know you want to.

Experienced Daddy

They say with age comes wisdom, and this DILF has been there and done that. He has aged like a fine wine. The older he gets, the better he will taste.

When he gives you advice, a stranger directions or suggests a restaurant you have never heard of to have dinner, don’t object. Daddy has got you. He cooks, he cleans, he even does his own laundry. He emanates a vibe that says, “You may want to question me, but I know what I’m talking about, baby.”

Sit back and enjoy the ride. This man has knowledge of life, love and all the things to make your sex life a divine, religious experience. He knows how to move those hips, where to put his lips, when to lift you in the air and when to flip you onto your stomach. He might even submit from time to time. Trust him; let Daddy be your guide.

A Happy Daddy

Finally, a daddy is only a DILF when he is confident in who he is. He knows what he wants out of life and is not afraid to claim it – or you. He has an appreciation and joy for the life he has built. He is optimistic, kind, sensitive, and works hard to make his dreams a reality. He is full of DILF-tude. So, let him fill you.

The DILF Underwear Party with DJ Chomper takes place July 7 at Heretic, 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE. hereticatlanta.com