What it takes to be Miss BarFly

The camp drag contest returns with an Armorette heart of gold and a dirty little MARTA Station twist

By Matthew Holley

Everybody get ready for what is buzzing into town. One of gay Atlanta’s most cheeky, beloved and worshipped Armorettes events of the year is upon us. The Miss Barfly Pageant is back and all set to knock you silly and bestow the campiest crown in town on the head of one talented Atlanta queen.

The fun is set for Saturday, July 9 at Heretic, and on Sunday, July 10 at Burkhart’s.

So, what makes a Miss Barfly a Miss Barfly? One might consider RuPaul’s motto C.U.N.T. (Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent). However, it actually takes a couple more Cs as well. To be Miss Barfly, a queen not only has to C.U.N.T., she also has to have two unteachable C’s otherwise known as Creativity and Campiness. For the Gods, honey!

Legendary Armorette and former Miss Barfly herself, Trashetta Galore can school all you youngsters on what it takes to be a triumphant snatcher of the crown.

“To be a Miss Barfly, one must have the drive and sheer desire to push herself far past any of her creative boundaries she has ever dreamed of crossing,” Trashetta says. “Now, there are many glamour pageants around town, but we are the Armorettes. We just aren’t all about the glamour.

Contestants will compete in three categories: evening gown, talent and questionnaire with an Armorette twist. Each year a different theme is selected and the girls have to plan for each category to work within the theme.”

This year, the Armorette squad decided to push the girls’ limits with a theme to take every ounce of camp and creativity these contestants can muster— “Miss MARTA Station.” Similar to other national beauty pageants, each girl will attempt to embody one Marta Station and all its surrounding area.

“You know we try to make it funny, girl,” Trashetta laughs. “Usually, we would pick a station for each contestant, yet we thought by letting each one choose their own Station their originality and inventiveness would really shine through. We want the girls to take it seriously, but to snatch that crown they have to be funny!”

And funny is exactly what will decide who comes out on top. Trashetta also shares a not-so-secret secret: Whoever wins Miss Barfly stands an excellent chance of being inducted into The Armorettes.

“You know it is not a written rule that you have to win to be an Armorette,” she says. “Over the years though, just about every Barfly winner has joined, including me. When I competed in Miss Barfly, the theme that year was office supplies. I thought, ‘Gosh, how am I going to embody office supplies?’ Girl, I worked it out!

“I made a complete evening gown by hand designed from CD-ROMs, paper clips and binders. I feel like that is what really pushed me over the top,” she adds. “And we are expecting out-of-the box thinking like that from these current contestants.”

Currently, there are five girls in the running to be Miss Barfly. The Armorettes are still accepting applications for anyone who wants a chance at the crown. In addition to the pageant, the Armorettes are also have open auditions upcoming on August 20 for any lucky queen who is dying to fulfill her campy dreams.

The Armorettes are also nominated in four categories for Georgia Voice’s Best of Atlanta including the top HIV/AIDS Nonprofit organization. For over three decades, these hardworking girls have helped to raise over $2 million of HIV fundraising. Their shtick for weird, zany drag and boundless compassion is making a true dent in the fight against HIV.

Get out there and support the gals that we all know and love.

Miss Barfly takes place on Saturday, July 9 at Heretic and on Sunday, July 10 at Burkhart’s for the big finale during the weekly Sunday show. Visit thearmorettes.com, and check them out on Facebook and Twitter @TheArmorettes.