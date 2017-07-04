Hey, Daddy! My boyfriend always lies

Saying one thing and doing another is too common. How being true to your word and saying what you mean keeps you from being part of the problem.

Hey, Daddy!

My boyfriend tells me what he thinks I want to hear, then turns around and does whatever he wants.

He says he’ll pick up milk, then forgets. He says he’ll mail something, and it sits in his backseat for a week. He says he’ll be home after work, then rolls in at midnight.

When I ask, he unloads about his schedule. I’m busy too, but when I say I’m going to do something, I do it.

Always Guaranteeing And Impressing Never

Dear AGAIN:

Have you noticed that everyone is busier than everyone else? It smacks of selfishness and disregard for others, but there’s more to it.

Some perpetual promisers worry about disappointing and take on more than they can handle. Others hate conflict, so they agree to every request. Only a few are actually selfish, shutting you up with no intention of following through.

I don’t know which scenario fits your boyfriend, but the upshot is the same: disappointment. If he’s worth it, sit him down. Put it on him to fix it, and don’t rely on him until he does.

Hey, Daddy!

I agreed to meet a Grindr hookup, then decided not to show up. I never sent him a message, but I figure them’s the breaks for hookups.

Fairly Indecisive, Kinda Lazy

Dear FIKL:

You don’t owe internet strangers an explanation, but you might owe yourself good karma and integrity. Your call.

Hey, Daddy!

I saw the hottest guy I ever met with his shirt off and fell hard. When I found out he had a brain to go with the body, I obsessed. When I landed him in my bed and my life, I thought I was the luckiest man alive.

Trouble is, he knows it, and he uses it against me. Most of the time he is telling me how to improve to keep him satisfied.

Tired, I Mean Insignificant & Defeated

Dear TIMID:

You’ll ultimately end up lonelier by seeking validation from him than getting it from yourself. As lucky as it feels to be with your physical dream man, the rest of this guy sounds like a psychological nightmare.

You are worthy of a man who feels just as lucky to have you as you do him.

