Getting along famously: Celebs are queers

Everything I needed to know about being a celebrity, I learned from being queer.

By Scott King

I HAVE TONS OF CELEBRITY FRIENDS. I’m no hater. I’m sure one day my oops I did it again surreptitiously recorded sex tape (with a very young and naive Usher impersonator) will accidentally hit the Internet and I’ll be as famous as I’ve always secretly known I should be.

And people will love me.

And people will hate me.

And all of your boyfriends will still wanna date me.

And people will talk about me like they motherfuckin’ know me.

Because they do. Being queer and being a famous person are the same damn thing.

PEOPLE STARE AT YOU

I’m assuming it’s because either I’m devastatingly handsome or their lives are devastatingly boring. Either way, thanks for watching.

I’ve been writing for David magazine for about 4 months now. Since then, I’ve received three dinner invitations on Facebook and countless quizzical stares at the Ansley Mall newsstand. So basically, nothing has changed.

Of course, there are charming, subtle, dynamic intelligent people out there. But seeing as how over 60 million of them illegally voted for Donald Trump, it’s my observation that many of us are either awkward or overly familiar with members of the LGBT and/or celebrity communities.

Hence the stares, born of Hamlet-like indecisiveness, while people decide whether or not to talk to you or take a picture because it will get more likes and also last longer.

I must be doing something right.

DRAMA 24/7, IF YOU CHOOSE TO BE

Oh my god, did you hear the very important news about how somebody said something about someone else that wasn’t nice and then the other person said something else back?

This one’s pretty universal. Gays, straights, captains of industry, celebrities, and now of course the President, the world’s most uninteresting queer.

PEOPLE SAY DUMB SHIT TO YOU

Bro. Bro. Bro. Bro! You’re gay, bro.

Yes.

When did you know you were gay, bro?

When I met your stepdad. When did you know you were a genius?

I’ve grown almost used to people saying offensive beautiful things to me like, “Oh, you’re totally normal. You don’t seem gay at all.”

Have you met me?

My friend put it best when she said, “Yeah, Scott, I didn’t know you were gay until you started talking about fucking some dude.” Touche, gurl. Too fucking shay.

People also smile at you way too big when they like you simply for being who you are, or at least appearing to be. “IT’S NICE TO SEE YOU!” You too, gurl. Now calm down.

Yes, I was on tv back in the 90s. Yes, I’m a happy gay person. Is that really enough to make you like me? I guess I’ll take it.

Speaking of which …

ALL PRESS IS GOOD PRESS

“Hello!”

“Hi, it’s nice to meet you.”

“You’ve been to my apartment.”

“Oh. Well maybe you should be more memorable next time.”

Maybe he was lying. At least he was cute. It’s always good to put the little people in they place. And have them talk smack.

I have another friend. Her last name is Rimmer. That has nothing to do with the story, but I just have to mention that fact. Her last name really is Rimmer. She told me once, “It’s better to have people talk shit about you than to have them not talk about you at all.”

Kind of a boring story with a cheap sexual innuendo built in there, for irony. Or something. Blah blah blah kind of pointless thanks for sharing. Who do I think I am?

Now go back and reread that paragraph and imagine if I were James Franco and telling it on the Stephen Colbert Show.

All celebrities are inherently queer. All queer people should be famous. Any questions?