Ever look at the front cover of David Atlanta and want to see more of the model? For 2017, each hottie gets his due on our David Cover Guy of the Week page.

Like the song says, sometimes it takes two to make a thing go right. Well, these two cover guys certainly make it outa sight with their retro sailor shoot. We also caught them serving realness in other getups that show two great tastes taste great together.

Photos by Paula Seirakowski