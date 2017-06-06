You Betta Stonewall: Events in Atlanta this Month

Atlanta does up national Pride Month with events that fill the month with parties and purpose.

By James Parker Sheffield

Atlanta Pride is still months away, but June can still your time to shine some Pride on Atlanta. With the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots late this month, the world is tuned in for all things gay.

The riots that rocked New York City and reverberated across the country in 1969 hearken us to come together, remember our history, and celebrate – even with our local festival still far off. The summertime Pride rollout can be just as empowering and invigorating as Atlanta’s official Pride festival season.

Alongside LGBT communities across the globe, our social calendar is packed commemorations all month long. From historical city tours to late night parties, Atlanta’s spin on summer Pride offers something for everyone.

Prepare for Stonewall Month by checking out our picks from the month’s gay agenda.

Touching Up Our Roots

Whether you’re a longtime Atlanta resident or new to town, the Touching Up Your Pride Roots Trolley Tour is a sure bet to dig into the city’s rich gay history. This narrated two-hour ride starts and finishes at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and is sponsored by its LGBT Institute. It’s a great way to relive your past stomping grounds, those of generations long gone, or to just get a better take on our community’s background. Tickets are $15 for two tours, set for June 4 and 17.

lgbtinstitute.org

Evening for Equality

If you’ve been hiding under your desk, contemplating the safest exit toward a different political reality than our current state of affairs, there’s a dinner party for that. See our preview in this issue for Georgia Equality’s 13th Annual Evening for Equality. It takes over the InterContinental Hotel on June 17.

georgiaequality.org

LGBT Day at Six Flags

Get your adrenalin pumping during Stride Into Pride at Six Flags Over Georgia on June 24. For under $50, you get a full day’s admission and parking. Elevate your experience with the $65 ticket that includes and Atlanta Pride lunch with unlimited beer and wine. Every ticket includes entry to an evening ice cream social and dance party in the park featuring DJ Canvas. This is an all-ages event and great for large groups.

atlantapride.org

Peach Party & Stonewall Block Party

Two big weekend-long events keep the beat June 16-18. GA Boy Productions kicks things off with Peach Party Atlanta. DJ Phil B takes over Heretic on Friday, Saturday finds DJ Paulo at Jungle, and both nights feature an after party at Xion until 7 a.m.

Sunday’s festivities start with Josh Whitaker at Ten Atlanta as part of that venue’s Stonewall Block Party, which will already be going strong all weekend before that. It features outdoor bars and DJs all weekend. Peach Party moves to Jungle Sunday night for the closing event Alegria with DJ Abel playing through 7 a.m. Monday.

peachpartyatlanta.com and facebook.com/tenatlanta