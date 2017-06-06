Meet the artists with summer’s hottest hits

Summer ushers In new smokin’ beats to dance through those hot summer nights.

By Max Jimenez

Remember when Carly Rae Jepson ruled the summer airwaves with “Call Me Maybe”? Or how about when Pharrell’s “Happy” was the universal anthem of summer joy?

Every summer ushers in a new selection of explosive hits that are meant to heat up dance radio and club floors. We talked to the indie artists that top dance floor DJs are predicting will set gay dance floors on fire this summer. Here are their songs, and what they had to say about them.

Kristii

“Lightning”

Urgent Entertainment

What was your favorite song from last summer?

Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling”.

Why will your song be this summer’s hottest jam?

“Lightning” is a blast and a real banger. It’s an R&B, hip-pop song that makes ya wanna dance the first second you hear it.

What inspired the track?

I was given a corset to wear at a photoshoot. It made me feel really sexy and girly and it gave me an impulse to write the song.

Do you have a favorite remix of the track?

Adonis did an amazing remix. He’s a Grammy Winning producer who has worked with Chris Brown, Ciara, and JLo.

What would you be doing if you weren’t making music?

A scientist. It would be so cool to create experiments and invent something new.

What’s your message to gay fans this summer?

Thank you for being there for me in this not-at-all easy journey! I hope you have a cheerful, happy summer with lots of sunshine!

Follow Kristii on Facebook @KristiiOfficial and Instagram @ kristii_music.

Kendra Erika

“Under My Skin”

Dauman Music

What was your favorite song from last summer?

Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” because it got me moving every time it came on the radio.

Why will your song be this summer’s hottest jam?

“Under Your Skin” is perfect for daytime and nighttime. You can amp up your summer pool parties with it, and then later on, blast it out at the club. It’s a “big room” track that allows you to escape, which is what a lot of us are looking to do this summer.

What inspired the track?

Believe it or not, Frank Sinatra’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”.

Do you have a favorite remix of the track?

Every remix offer a different experience. If I’m in one mood, I’ll listen to one remix, and if I’m in another, I’ll throw on a different version of the track.

What would you be doing if you weren’t making music?

I love writing, so I’d be an author writing enlightening books, or any kind of inspirational and reflective pieces.

What’s your message to gay fans this summer?

Don’t worry about where the world is going. Think about where you’re going and enjoy your growth and empowerment. Let the music get under your skin and create your own oasis.

Follow Kendra Erika on Facebook @ KendraErikaMusic, Twitter @Kendra_Erika and Instagram @ KendraErika.

Ricky Rebel

“If You Were My Baby”

Ricky Rebel Music

What was your favorite song from last summer?

Drake’s “One Dance”; His voice is sensual and low and I love the beat.

Why will your song be this summer’s hottest jam?

“If You Were My Baby” makes you feel so good. The beat and arrangement are a throw back to the 80’s. Producer Sam Harmonix used the exact synth Prince used to make some of his records. I feel Prince’s spirit when I hear the song.

What inspired the track?

Sam sent the instrumental to me and I listened to it while driving in my car. The lyrics just poured out of me. This is a song I would use to let someone know I was into them. Sometimes songs are a better way to communicate than words alone.

Do you have a favorite remix of the track?

Tommy Sunshine’s mix is amazing. He is the Godfather of EDM, for heavens sake. I also love the mix by DJ Hector Fonseca. A whole package of remixes, ”If You Were My Baby (Remixes),” will be released on Hector’s label, AUDIO4PLAY Records.

What would you be doing if you weren’t making music?

I’d be a fitness guru. Eventually, I’d like to merge my love of fitness and music together and create my own fitness brand and studios called Ricky Rebel Fitness which will teach people the fundamentals of good health that I’ve learned from my musical journey.

What’s your message to gay fans this summer?

My message is to rebel against the darkness and shine your light. Life is short. We need to have some fun.

Follow Ricky Rebel on Facebook and Twitter @ RickyRebelRocks, and Instagram @ RickyRebel.

DJ Pebbles

“Heart Away from You”

Friendship Collective

What was your favorite song from last summer?

Drake’s “One Dance” because it’s so sexy!

Why will your song be this summer’s hottest jam?

“Heart Away From You” is about forbidden love and coming to terms with the idea that some things need to end in order to start anew. It’s a seductive track that drips with passion.

What inspired the track?

Where all good music comes from: a bad break up! Ha!

Do you have a favorite remix of the track?

I’m in love with the Culture Code remix!

What would you be doing if you weren’t making music?

I have been doing this so long that everything else is so foreign. Maybe a plastic surgeon?

What’s your message to gay fans this summer?

Be yourself, be proud, go wild and never let anyone judge you for being unique.

Follow DJ Pebbles on Facebook @ DjPebblesMusic.

Kimberly Davis (& Niles Davis & Tony Moran)

“My Fire”

Mr. Tan Man Music

What was your favorite song from last summer?

Drake’s “One Dance” had me happily dancing all summer long!

Why will your song be this summer’s hottest jam?

Mike Greenley, Audrey Martells and the incredible Tony Moran wrote “My Fire”. It is the most amazing song! Then the legendary Nile Rodgers added the most perfect rhythms to take it over the top.

What inspired the track?

The idea for “My Fire” is that even on the darkest of days, there is a fire inside each of us that is ready to light the path forward to the place we’re meant to be.

Do you have a favorite remix of the track?

I love them all!

What would you be doing if you weren’t making music?

Bored somewhere, driving everyone around me crazy because music is the one thing that makes me happy. It is my fire.

What’s your message to gay fans this summer?

Be humble and always stay fierce!

Follow Kimberly Davis on Twitter @ ItsMeKimDavis