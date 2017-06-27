June 28 in history: Mia Farrow, gay rights and me.

What do Rosemary’s Baby, the Stonewall Inn Riots, and one of the David Atlanta columnists have in common? It’s June 28.

By Scott King

I WAS BORN ON JUNE 28, 19–. Don’t ask me my age! That’s rude. Let’s just say Britney Spears and I both turned 18 in the same year. Colin Farrell was waiting, patiently.

I share a birth date with Gilda Radner, Kathy Bates, Mel Brooks, Johns Elway and Cusack (so butch), Henry VIII, Rosemary’s Baby, Elon Musk and … The Stonewall Riots.

Everyone places Stonewall on the eve of June 27, 1969. And some say something like, “You see, all the drag queens had gone uptown to the viewing after Judy Garland’s funeral at Riverside Church. And they couldn’t get in because of homophobia, so they matched downtown to drown their sorrows at The Stonewall Inn. When the police tried to raid the bar and the vice squad tried to arrest them just for being there, they had had enough and flipped a wig and rioted, and the rest is history.”

Kind of.

Have you ever tried to walk from the Upper West side to the West Village? In heels? I’m guessing they took cabs. Also, the riots didn’t occur until after midnight, and those queens were protesting and holding court all day Saturday, June 28 – the best day of the year for me and the gay rights revolution to be born.

SPEAKING OF BIRTHS, IN JUNE 1968, a year before the Stonewall riots, a beautiful, Oscar-winning film called Rosemary’s Baby was released. Peggy Olsen and Don Draper each saw it twice. In this film, Mia Farrow’s character, Rosemary Woodhouse, carries to term what may (or may not) be the spawn of Satan. Damn that tannis root!

Rosemary also gets a new haircut. When her husband incredulously asks what she has done to her beautiful locks, she sheepishly replies, “Don’t you like it? It’s the latest style from Vidal Sassoon.”

So ahead of her time.

And speaking of forward thinking, as the unborn antichrist grows in her exomorphic belly, Mrs. Woodhouse is asked her due date. “June the 28th,” she replies. June the 28th? June the 28th.

Guess what happened the next year on June the 28th.

It was Year Zero for a new idea. The idea that lgbt citizens were not perverts or sissies or spiritual serfs to be trampled on by the machinery of night. It was the first time anything resembling the fight for queer rights received national press attention and coverage.

This may not seem like a big deal, but let’s remember this was 1969, long before Al Gore invented the Internet or Donald Trump won an election with the aid of Twitter. This was also an era before entertainment news and reality television “stars.” This was a time when national reporting only reported things that were significant to the nation, as the editors saw it.

OVER THE COURSE OF THE DECADE following Stonewall, the well-oiled machine of the gay rights movement was marching every June in remembrance of that fateful summer night.

They had also convinced the American Psychological Association to remove homosexuality from its list of mental illnesses. The movement defeated the likes of Anita Bryant in both Florida and California, and had had productive meetings with President Jimmy Carter and 1980 Presidential candidate Ted Kennedy.

Fast forward 36 years or so. Britney Spears and I are both doing well, enjoying creative and spiritual maturity and looking better than ever. And dang that new Lorde album is good! The 50th anniversary of Stonewall is right around the corner.

So this year, take time to soak up some sun, march in a Pride parade, help me celebrate my birthday, and appreciate the LGBTQ civil rights pioneers who fought for our right to do things like publish this magazine.

And if you haven’t seen Rosemary’s Baby yet, do it! It’s all the rage.

Happy Pride!