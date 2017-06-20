Hey, Daddy! His beautiful booty is so stank tho

What, exactly, are my options when the hottie with the body needs lessons in ‘care down there’ before we hook up?

Hey, Daddy!

So my trick with the great butt who loves to get it has one fatal flaw: His ass is never clean. After last time, which was weeks ago now, I got tired of the filthy boner. It’s disgusting. Sorry not sorry.

So now he keeps texting to get fucked, but I’m over my dick getting dirty in that ass. How do I tell him he needs to clean it before we get together or it’s a never-again situation?

He’s a nice young guy, and I don’t want to hurt his feelings, but I can’t figure out if I should just drop him or if not, what to say? Because otherwise, that ass is sooo good. Seriously. Did I mention how good it is?

Don’t Insert A Penis, Even Randy

Dear DIAPER:

Shit happens, literally, even with preparation, but you are right to have certain expectations. It’s also fair to say that it’s not the easiest conversation to have.

You have three alternatives: Tell him, say nothing and ride dirty despite yourself, or ghost on him and stop answering texts. Followers of this column know that I’ll always tell you to put your cards on the table as nicely as possible.

It goes something like this: “Look, you’re nice and sexy, and I want to keep having sex with you. There’s no easy way to say this, but you need to use an enema. You need to be clean down there because it spoils the mood. The good news is it’s totally fixable. I’m not angry or shaming you at all.”

Maybe your young friend just needs a lesson in booty maintenance. Since you’re texting, you can edit until it’s just right and let the chips fall where they may. If he accepts, you’re good to go. If he disappears from embarrassment, maybe you’ve done the next guy a favor. Considering your alternatives, you have nothing to lose.

Hey Daddy!

The sexiest man in the universe fucked my lights out, and now I’m smitten. I’m aching to get to know him, but I can’t get a call back or text back. He hit it, but did he quit it?

Ever A Guy Enthusiastic & Ready

Dear EAGER:

Sorry, boo. If you’re desperately texting, calling and hitting him up without response, you have your answer.

Daddy loves his boys. He knows the answers you need, and you're going to get them. Reach out with your burning questions via our editor, mike@davidatlanta.com, and put "Hey, Daddy" in the subject line. Warning: Advice in this column is intended for entertainment and novelty. Proceed at your own risk.