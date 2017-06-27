Hey, Daddy! F#!@ what other people think

How living life to suit other people will never, ever, not in a trillion years, get you where you want to go.

Hey, Daddy!

From the outside, I appear to have the perfect gay life. My husband is successful. We have two gorgeous children, and our house has been featured in a local magazine. We vacation overseas, we have domestic help, and we have a family photo with Hillary Clinton on the mantle.

What no one sees is that my husband treats me like shit. I gave up everything to live his dreams, and what I get is dismissive at best, monstrous at worst. How can I fix it without alerting all our friends that something is rotten in Dunwoody?

Bountiful Living Is Actually Deficient

Dear BLIND:

You’re having trouble seeing the forest for the well-manicured trees. You’ve grown accustomed to the lifestyle his money provides, but some serious re-prioritizing needs to happen – stat.

You talk a lot about what all that money buys, but I won’t be the first to tell you what money can’t buy. Being happy is more important than appearing perfect – to neighbors, to judgey gay eyes on you, or to anyone interested in your personal business. This is your life, and you deserve to be satisfied.

Put some of that capitol in places where it can do the most good. Hint: Your mantle isn’t one of them. Pick up your career where you left off, or create a new one based on your experiences since then. Volunteer for people who need you. Start figuring out why you’d “give up everything” for anyone, ever.

Hey, Daddy!

Until I graduated, I put up with my grandmother’s expectations and didn’t let others know that I am gay. After taking a job filled with religiously conservative old guys, I remain mostly closeted and am afraid of being outed at work.

When is Me Time?

Nervous Obsessed Worried

Dear NOW:

Living honestly and authentically, despite what others may want from you, isn’t always easy. Deciding to address it, though, starts the clock on You Time immediately. Sorting the consequences is actually the easy part.

There will be tough choices ahead whether you stay stuck or break free, but the consequences of the former can be worse than you’re already experiencing, and the latter comes with rewards richer than any paycheck.

Daddy loves his boys. He knows the answers you need, and you're going to get them.