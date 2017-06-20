Gay men and the angels among us

Everything I needed to know, I learned from Angels in America.

By Scott King

The 25th anniversary of Tony Kushner’s epoch-defining play, Angels in America (A Gay Fantasia on National Themes), is upon us. This six hour, two part fertile field of dreams won numerous accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize for drama and of course the Tony award for best play.

I only mention these perfunctory details because, like a lot of us, I’ve actually never seen it on stage. I read and re-read it obsessively in high school and college, and I’ve worn out my DVD copy of the divine HBO adaptation.

I was a few hours short of a theater minor in college. I’ve read a little bit. I’ve been around. Angels in America Part 1 (Millenium Approaches) and Part 2 (Perestroika) are the most breathtaking pieces of literature I have ever encountered.

But enough about that. These plays are filled with Infinite wisdom, infinitely. They are at once anecdotal, acerbic, luminous, spiritual, and existential. They are infinitely quotable and infinitely applicable, today and for centuries to come.

Hence: Everything I needed to know I learned from Angels in America

‘YES, I’M HIS UHHHH’

That awkward moment when your AIDS nurse or your childhood church buddy inquires as to the status of your very special “friend.” I taught my boy-“friend” this line ahead of schedule, and we kicked butt at our first visit to my home church.

“Yes, I’m his … [affirmative head nod].” One shouldn’t utter such labels in the haus of the Lord. We got some really big smiles from the closet liberals. They couldn’t get enough of us.

Literally.

‘IN THE NEXT CENTURY, WE WILL ALL BE INSANE’

That awkward moment when Donald Trump is actually President of The Artist Formerly Known as America. Or when you’re fresh off the bus from Salt Lake City and you’re patiently awaiting subway directions from an erudite, homeless schizophrenic warming herself with soup over an open trash fire.

Her parting words, after a startling moment of clarity, are, “I believe in the next century, we will all be insane.”

No shit.

I blame the Internet. After all, schizophrenia is not multiple personality disorder (look it up – in a book, please). It is the belief that the voices in our heads are real, and are talking to us, exclusively.

Why don’t other people see things the way I see them? It’s because of the filter bubble, which is also a real thing. Look it up. I’m on the internet. I dare you.

Bush 43 was schizophrenic. Obama 44 had a mild messiah complex concussion. 45 is a megalomaniac and compulsive liar.

In true ‘90s fashion, Clinton 42 had AIDS – Antebellum Insufficiently Developed Sex organs, all props to Belize in Angels Part I for that one.

THE WORLD ONLY SPINS FORWARD. WE WILL BE CITIZENS.

And we will not settle for anything less.

On the Friday evening of marriage equality, one of our local watering holes was doing a very blessed open bar to celebrate. A group of barely legals next to my friends and me started singing the National Anthem. As most of my friends grew up pre-millennial queers, our neutral expressions were the best we could muster.

Noticing our lack of excitability, one of the youngsters stumbled over to us and proclaimed, “We’re no longer second-hand citizens!”

I think he meant “second class.” Obvs he hadn’t read the play. Totes obvs.

YOU ARE FABULOUS, EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU. AND I BLESS YOU. MORE LIFE. THE GREAT WORK BEGINS.

I also blame the Internet for this one, in a fabulous way. McDonald’s now has Pride Fries. Almost everyone has heard of our band. The world is watching.

What kind of contribution will we make? Will we be known for being colorful and gleefully promiscuous? Or will we be known for giving soul and courage to a world polluted by the toxic hearts of hateful cowards trying with all their might to turn us into cynical, castrated consumers?

Both, of course. We will rise to the occasion on Angels’ wings. And we will be blessed.

More life. Happy Pride.