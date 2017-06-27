Fourth of July’s Biggest Bang

Parties, cookouts and the annual Atlanta Bear Fest turn out one firecracker of a Fourth of July Weekend.

By Mike Fleming

Catch your breath if you can, boys. Even as we try to settle down from a packed Stonewall Month, promoters are turning you every which way but loose for Fourth of July.

Beyond the meat that you’re 50 percent more likely to consume this weekend, Atlanta Bear Fest brings the beef, and two clubs put the dance in your independence. Here are your best gay bets to ensure an awesome holi-gay weekend.

Bear-y Nice

With a theme this year of Pirates of the Bearribbean, the Southern Bears group returns with its signature event. Burly guys from all over descend on Atlanta for four days of fun by the pool, on the grounds and in the rooms of the Courtyard Atlanta Executive Park.

Kick things off on Friday then shuttle to the Eagle for shenanigans. Saturday really gets going with vendors and a DJ by the pool, specialty parties and the Bubba Bang at the Eagle.

The fun continues on Sunday, when everything you liked by the pool on Saturday gets its ante upped, plus a Barbecue Beer Bust at Eagle.

Let’s Get Dance-y

The LGBT-ATL is never more than a day away from a dance party, but July 4thcomes with an extra excuse to shake your groove thing. This year, the holiday is on Tuesday, which means more to love if you take off Monday and go hard with the extra time to recover. Put the ‘dance’ in your IndepenDANCE at Eagle, Heretic and Jungle, and chekc out our print edition for more Fourth-themed events Friday through Tuesday with our advertising partners.

QUICK LOOK

Let’s review: Bears all weekend, multiple dancing-queen opportunities, and your own barbecue-fireworks shenanigans. Happy Independence Weekend, y’all!

Visit atlantabearfest.com, hereticatlanta.com, and jungleatl.com. Flip through our pages for even more plans from our nightlife partners for every last Fourth of July celebration.