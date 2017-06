The D(avid) List lets readers point their gay male truth guns at different topics. This week, it’s the creative ways you go down.

Want to add one to this D List or make a idea for a future one? Write our editor with ‘D List’ in the subject line: Mike@DavidAtlanta.com.

Licking the Lolly

Hogging the Mic

Suck the Chrome Off a Trailer Hitch

Bagpiping

Going Down

Bobbing for Apples

Driving a Hummer

Snake Charmer

Kneeling at the Alter

Playing the Flute