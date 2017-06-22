Bright Light Bright Light debuts in Atlanta

Come into the ‘Light.’ All are welcome when new music lands just as Bright Light Bright Light prepares to hit Atlanta.

By Buck C. Cooke

Gay singer/songwriter Rod Thomas certainly earns the adjective “prolific.” In the span of twelve months, he’ll have released two albums’ worth of new music and a few handfuls of epic dance remixes, crisscrossing the Atlantic playing live gigs with his band, solo piano shows, DJ sets on the road, and his eclectic Romy and Michele’s Saturday Afternoon Tea Dance DJ residency at home in Brooklyn, all while composing even more new material.

Thomas, whose stage name actually is a take-off from Gizmo’s line in “Gremlins,” is gearing up for a trek across the South, including his Atlanta debut on June 23. Busy as he is, Thomas somehow made time to chat with David Atlanta about his new single, the response to his album Cinematography, his upcoming EP, and his enthusiasm for playing our fair city.

What does new track “New York Pretty” mean to you?

It’s a song that fits nicely with Pride Month because it’s about recognizing your self-worth (which is inspired by “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and finding yourself in the right geographical place (inspired by the Lily Tomlin/Bette Midler film “Big Business”). For me, that place is New York, where I feel I really came into myself and started to feel my most alive and inspired. Sonically, the track is inspired by Kylie Minogue’s “Light Years” album, and the original UK “Queer as Folk” TV show.

So basically it’s very gay! [Laughs.]

What can you tell us about your forthcoming EP, “Tales of the City”?

It’s one track from “Choreography” that’s been revisited [“Into the Night”], and two new tracks, one of them being “New York Pretty.” The EP’s title is obviously taken from Armistead Maupin’s classic novel series, which I absolutely adore. So it’s another sister EP to the “Choreography” album and takes probably the most energetic and positive song from the album and pairing it with another upbeat number for a colorful summer release.

Does the title of the EP mean all of the tracks will be about New York City?

Not explicitly. Yes, in the sense that the songs are sung by me and that’s the city I fell in love with, but “Into the Night” was actually inspired by the Michelle Pfeiffer/Jeff Goldblum film of the same name, which was set in LA. It’s more about the lives that happen in a city. I just happen to bang on about New York all the time! [Laughs.]

How was the second “Cinematography” EP received?

They were Billboard Top 15, which was so amazing. I love how my fans have really enjoyed exploring the idea of the films that inspired “Choreography” and definitely share in my music taste. It was lovely that Lisa Loeb tweeted about my cover of “Stay (I Missed You),” too! That was a real moment!

Will you be playing with your band in Atlanta, or will it be just you?

It’ll be me and my band for a super fun live show! I cannot wait to play my first show there! I can’t express that excitement enough!

Are there any other projects you want to highlight?

Oh there’s always something in the pipeline, but for now that just about covers it! [Laughs.]

Bright Light Bright Light plays Atlanta on June 23 at Aisle 5, 1123 Euclid Ave. Visit brightlightx2.com and aisle5atl.com.