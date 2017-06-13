Bite into Peach Party

Annual slate dance parties beats down Atlanta with a whole weekend of DJ dance parties

By Matthew Holley

Peach Party is back, and bigger and badder than ever! Gaining momentum each year, Keith Young of GA Boy Productions founded Peach Party with a desire to honor Pride Month, after the local festival was moved to October

“Peach Party is becoming that Atlanta June destination now,” Young says.

After mixing things up over the past couple of years, Young continues to put dance beats up and down the Cheshire Corridor to spotlight “what a great asset the area is to the community here in Atlanta.”

Peach Party has become such a big deal not only for locals but as a destination, Young began planning and booking the entertainment almost a year before this month’s upcoming extravaganza. The Weekend celebration requires that kind of time to secure the very best talent. Just check out the lineup below.

Friday:

Kickoff Party at Heretic 10pm – 3am with Phil B

Phil B is a natural born DJ. With his all night ragers and banging club events, Phil B is solidifying one unforgettable impression on the club scene all across the U.S. Daddy Phil B will definitely start the Peach Party weekend off right!

After hours – XION 3am – 7am with Twisted Dee

“Twisted” Dee Martello flawlessly mixes progressive house and tribal music, bringing crowds the sexy, primeval beats with soul-pounding basslines and dramatic drops and peaks. Twisted Dee incorporates the newest dance music produced worldwide to bring audiences an enhanced experience. Open your ears and your mind and take in all of her unique sound.

Saturday:

Paulo w/ entertainment by Phoenix from RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jungle – 10pm – 2:30 am

Originally from Portugal, DJ Paulo is one of the top headlining DJs all across the globe. He has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious parties, including Black and Blue Montreal, Alegria, Orlando’s Gay Days, Sydney’s Mardi Gras and Taiwan’s Ministry of Sound and many more. He has played Atlanta a million times over and still brings it hard every single time.

And mother of Atlanta drag, the legendary Phoenix will bring the house down in flames with her annual special performance to commemorate another Peachtastic year.

Alec Acosta – Xion 3am – 8am

Superstar musician and uber talented DJ, Alex Acosta has the flavor unlike any other. This is the guy you wanna party with until dawn.

Sunday:

Josh Whitaker – Ten Atlanta (outdoors) – 3pm – 6pm FREE

Los Angeles hottie Josh Whitaker is ready to bring the West Coast all the way to the ATL. For three glorious hours this blond Adonis will be spinning Ten’s patio into electrifying, techno oblivion.

Please note: No Alegria

The previously scheduled Alegria Party to close out Peach Party weekend was canceled a little late in the game. If you have tickets to this canceled 10 p.m. party at Jungle, inquire at your point of purchase.

Weekend passes and pre-purchased tickets will also be available outside of every venue at will call table. Visit GaBoyEvents.com.