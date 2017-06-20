Best Pride Vacays across the US
For the traditional Stonewall Weekends, hit the road –or skies– and do Pride as a tourist
By Mike Fleming
With Atlanta Pride in October, the opportunity is prime to see how other cities do their festivals on the gay-traditional dates at end of June.
Set to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the first rights marches that followed a year later, several of the best cities to visit offer festivals worth traveling to experience Pride their way.
From New York to San Francisco, here are a few of the biggest events how to celebrating across the country, as well as a host of smaller events showing their Pride including one quite close to home.
Chicago Pride Parade
June 25
Their festival was last weekend, but the parade itself goes down on Sunday, June 25 through four miles of Windy City Wonderful this time of year. Accommodations and adjacent activities make it well worth the trip.
Pride Houston
June 21-24
In case you didn’t know, the fourth largest city in the country is also one of its hottest this time of year – in more ways than one. After several lead-up events, a day in the sun calls for a cooler parade you’ll never forget.
Twin Cities Pride
Minneapolis, MN
June 24-25
In a directly opposite way from Houston, one of the most inhospitable climates in the U.S. much of the year is drop-dead gorgeous for Stonewall Weekend. Events include parties, a WNBA Game Pride Night, and a Pride Family Picnic.
New York City Pride
June 23-25
Come home to the Stonewall Mothership in the city where it all began. NYC Pride turns Manhattan into Pride Island for a theme this year with a weekend of events including performances by Nelly Furtado and LeeAnn Rimes and one of the largest Pride parades anywhere.
Independence Weekend
Provincetown, MA
June 28-July 5
Speaking of Pride Island, the gayest island ever turns the end of June and the beginning of July into a week you won’t forget. Join thousands of LGBT revelers who up the already rainbow-rific ante on celebrations by the sea.
SF Pride
San Francisco, CA
June 24-25
If New York is the Mothership, San Francisco is the big daddy. Long known for its inclusive laws and atmosphere, as well as its blowout festivals, the city by the bay lives up to its Gay Mecca reputation for Pride. This is one Pride that should be on your bucket list.
Seattle Pride
Seattle, WA
June 25
Another beautiful city made even more awesome by putting its LGBT shine on. Hit the historic Capitol Hill all weekend and gear up for the 43rd annual parade carrying the theme #Indivisible this year that seeks to “broaden our tent to oppose all forms of controlling us, our bodies, or our own destinies.”
Other U.S. Prides
Augusta Pride
June 22-25
Central Oregon Pride
June 24
Cleveland Pride & Cincinnati Pride
June 24, June 25
Northern Arizona (Flagstaff) Pride
June 23-25
Lexington, KY Pride
June 24
Oklahoma City Pride
June 23-25
Pride St. Louis
June 23-25
St. Petersburg, FL Pride
June 23-25