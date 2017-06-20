Best Pride Vacays across the US

For the traditional Stonewall Weekends, hit the road –or skies– and do Pride as a tourist

By Mike Fleming

With Atlanta Pride in October, the opportunity is prime to see how other cities do their festivals on the gay-traditional dates at end of June.

Set to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the first rights marches that followed a year later, several of the best cities to visit offer festivals worth traveling to experience Pride their way.

From New York to San Francisco, here are a few of the biggest events how to celebrating across the country, as well as a host of smaller events showing their Pride including one quite close to home.

Chicago Pride Parade

June 25

chicagopride.gopride.com

Their festival was last weekend, but the parade itself goes down on Sunday, June 25 through four miles of Windy City Wonderful this time of year. Accommodations and adjacent activities make it well worth the trip.

Pride Houston

June 21-24

pridehouston.org

In case you didn’t know, the fourth largest city in the country is also one of its hottest this time of year – in more ways than one. After several lead-up events, a day in the sun calls for a cooler parade you’ll never forget.

Twin Cities Pride

Minneapolis, MN

June 24-25

tcpride.org

In a directly opposite way from Houston, one of the most inhospitable climates in the U.S. much of the year is drop-dead gorgeous for Stonewall Weekend. Events include parties, a WNBA Game Pride Night, and a Pride Family Picnic.

New York City Pride

June 23-25

nycpride.org

Come home to the Stonewall Mothership in the city where it all began. NYC Pride turns Manhattan into Pride Island for a theme this year with a weekend of events including performances by Nelly Furtado and LeeAnn Rimes and one of the largest Pride parades anywhere.

Independence Weekend

Provincetown, MA

June 28-July 5

ptown.org

Speaking of Pride Island, the gayest island ever turns the end of June and the beginning of July into a week you won’t forget. Join thousands of LGBT revelers who up the already rainbow-rific ante on celebrations by the sea.

SF Pride

San Francisco, CA

June 24-25

sfpride.org

If New York is the Mothership, San Francisco is the big daddy. Long known for its inclusive laws and atmosphere, as well as its blowout festivals, the city by the bay lives up to its Gay Mecca reputation for Pride. This is one Pride that should be on your bucket list.

Seattle Pride

Seattle, WA

June 25

seattlepride.org

Another beautiful city made even more awesome by putting its LGBT shine on. Hit the historic Capitol Hill all weekend and gear up for the 43rd annual parade carrying the theme #Indivisible this year that seeks to “broaden our tent to oppose all forms of controlling us, our bodies, or our own destinies.”

Other U.S. Prides

Augusta Pride

June 22-25

prideaugusta.org

Central Oregon Pride

June 24

centraloregonpride.org

Cleveland Pride & Cincinnati Pride

June 24, June 25

clevelandpride.org

cincinnatipride.org

Northern Arizona (Flagstaff) Pride

June 23-25

flagstaffpride.org

Lexington, KY Pride

June 24

lexpridefest.org

Oklahoma City Pride

June 23-25

okcpride.org

Pride St. Louis

June 23-25

pridestl.org

St. Petersburg, FL Pride

June 23-25

stpetepride.com