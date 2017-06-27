Back to Basics: An Ode to Tighty Whities

Set aside underwear as fashion. Here’s six things gay guys love about traditional briefs.

By Mike Fleming

Is it just us, or is everyone obsessed with tighty whities these days? Not that their popularity ever went away totally, but it seems like more and more guys are hearkening back to the good ol’ days of their earliest gay fantasies.

Whatever the case, it’s like these tried-and-true staples went on hiatus and are back in full swing. You can’t grab an ass in a gay bar these days without sliding your hand into a ‘70s porn flashback.

Here are our five favorite things that make tighty whities so great.

High School Fantasies

For some of us, the first time we saw other boys in their underwear was in gym class. Once we learned what that “special feeling” meant about our orientation, it never went away. Neither did our affection for the underwear that started it all.

No Bunch

These tried-and-true favorites are great with jeans and khakis because they don’t bunch up around the legs. And over and above going commando, they keep your business in check as well as leave one last layer to play with before taking them off.

Masc 4 Masc

We kid about guys who go over-the-top about masculinity, even as far as being downright internally homophobic about traces of femininity. No sir. Those extremes aside, there’s something awfully sexy and inherently butch about an exclusively male garment that touches everything you want to touch.

Man Made

Speaking of exclusively male garments, being made for a man comes with some practical advantages. The sportswear culture means these garments are built for physical activity. When in motion, you want the equipment hanging away from the body and free from two of your most active parts, the legs. You’re kept safely in the upright and locked position.

The Look

When it comes right down to it, briefs look good on most guys because they’re cut to show off the body parts in and around them. Higher-cut openings make your legs look their longest, and the elastic at the waist and legs keeps them close to the body without sagging. What’s more, there’s just something sexy about practicality and tradition. This guy has the look, but in a fashion choice that doesn’t try to hard too achieve it.