Atlanta Dream hosts Pride Night

Atlanta’s WNBA team honors LGBT fans with specially themed LGBT Night

By Matthew Holley

The Atlanta Dream has been riding the wave of its historic 10th season since the beginning of the year. Aside from celebrating 10 incredible years, the team has played a list of theme games for fans to enjoy throughout the season.

Dream fans attending games at the team’s new home, McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Tech campus, are in for an exciting treat as the theme for the game on Friday, June 23 against Chicago Sky will be LGBT Pride night. The month of June is recognized as Pride Month around the WNBA and serves as a primary platform for the league, as the team proudly celebrates diversity and equality.

This will be the fourth time the WNBA has acknowledged LGBT fans through Pride-esque signs courtside community get-togethers and selling merchandise where a proceed of funds go to community groups all across Atlanta.

Since its founding in 1996, the league has had to fight horrendous stereotypes of all female athletes being lesbian. These fights left a large portion of the LGBT fan base ostracized as the team was forced to promote only a family-friendly, heteronormative image.

As 2014 rolled around, the entire nation was gearing up to fight for marriage equality and the WNBA felt it was time to officially get on board. League president Laurel J. Richie decided to launch WNBA Pride for all teams across the nation. As research showed more than a fourth of WNBA season ticket holders identified as lesbian or bisexual, so this acknowledgement was long overdue.

After receiving such a warm reception for a themed LGBT game night, the team has embraced their social media platforms and is taking the fight directly to the public. This move allows a way to continue to promote equality and all the obstacles facing the LGBT community, especially the current fight for transgender issues.

Atlanta Dream star player, Layshia Clarendon has been diligent in using her own voice to push for nationwide validation of transgender rights. Clarendon wrote a powerful letter last summer addressing her support for the transgender community.

Within her letter, she even revealed her own struggles of being labeled as male simply because she does not conform to societal norms of what is expected for a female to wear. Clarendon happily rocks her gender-fluid, non-gender conformist style. She expressed experiences like this are only a taste of the ridicule transgender men and women face on a daily basis.

“They are disproportionately at risk for homelessness, poverty, abuse, anxiety and depression,” she wrote. “As a community and as humans, we can’t just settle for gay marriage. We have the responsibility to fight for trans rights with tenacity.”

And that fight continues. Not only will Atlanta Dream’s Pride Night celebrate and memorialize all of the WNBA’s LGBT fans, but percentages of proceeds will be donated to some of Atlanta’s hard-working LGBT philanthropy organizations. The team also has a few, fun surprises in store for the audience other than what is sure to be a diabolical matchup against Chicago Sky.

LGBT Pride Night at the Atlanta Dream takes place Friday, June 23 with a game against the Chicago Sky. For tickets and information, visit dream.wnba.com