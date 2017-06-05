5 things to know about Chris 180’s White Party

Help LGBT youth by donning traditional white for gay Atlanta’s traditional summer kickoff.

By Mike Fleming

Memorial Day is a distant memory by now, so if you haven’t done it already or you were way ahead of the fashion curve, it’s time to wear white! The people at Chris 180 have the perfect place for it, too.

Style traditions aside, everyone will be wearing white for Chris’ annual White Party mixer and silent auction on June 10 at Mason Fine Art. It’s the traditional way gay supporters have welcomed summer and shown their love to the local youth organization every June for eons.

So what’s Chris 180? You may remember it in its previous life as CHRIS Kids, the decades-old, gay-inclusive organization for underprivileged youth. They’re still going strong with the mission to “reach out to LGBTQ youth in need – whether in foster care, homeless, or in a family in crisis.”

The White Party supports those efforts. You may not need more than that to pull out your linens and cottons, but the event offers so many more reasons to attend. Here’s the lowdown on the party for you to peruse while you iron your outfit.

Who Benefits?

Once identified, Chris 180 hooks those youths up with “safe housing, counseling, life skills training, and adoption services with the belief that every child can reach his or her potential if given the chance, and that every child deserves the chance.”

What to Expect

The fancy surrounds of Mason Fine Art set the mood for milling about, seeing and being seen. Pitstops on your fruit loop tour include art, food, drinks and music.

When and Where

Let us repeat s you can commit it to memory. Have yourself pulled together for Saturday, June 10, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Mason Fine Art & Events is located at 415 Plasters Ave. NE.

How Much?

Your donations to the Chris 180 cause can come in two levels. One is basic general admission for all the fun, and one is VIP to really show the love and get some extras.

$50 general admission tickets include artwork viewing, food, entertainment and limited drinks. But don’t hold yourself back. You know, for the kids. $125 VIP tickets include unlimited drinks (!), an incredible champagne bar, amazing food, white carpet photos, and of course the art and entertainment. Totally worth it if you’ve got the coins, according to the seasoned attendees of this event.

Why Again?

Ahem. Chris 180, the former CHRIS Kids, is the gay-inclusive agency that not only pulls homeless and underprivileged LGBT teens off the streets, but offers them places to live, life skills training, counseling and more to give them a leg up over their circumstances. Gay Atlanta enjoys a close bond with this group because they were helping our kids long before other agencies and options existed.

Another reason? You look good in white. So good. Check out our photos on these pages from White Party past.

Visit chris180.org and whitepartyatlanta.org