You betta ‘Shake’ it: Shaky Knees & Shaky Beats Festivals

Shaky Knees and Shaky Beats music festivals shake up May’s social calendar and concert agenda with two straight weekends

By Matthew Holley

The Shaky festivals are upon us, ready to rock the ground beneath the ATL once again with two festivals worth tapping your foot about.

That’s right the good folks over where things get Shaky bless Atlanta with not one, but two sister festivals each May in Centennial Olympic Park. The lineup for the always-anticipated music festivals was announced earlier this year, and the music gods will indeed shine on Atlanta yet again for 2017. C

Check out the list of all the musical highlights and trappings for this year’s double whammy of a head-banging, booty shaking good time.

Rolling into its five-year-anniversary, Shaky Knees pulls out all the stops with a lineup of over 60 bands, including Twin Peaks, Lewis Del Mar, Warpaint, PUP and Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, This diverse group of rockers range from indie pop to punk rock and even hardcore punk, culminating in a little something for everyone.

Shaky Knees coveted headlining spots will be helmed by The xx, LCD Soundsystem and Phoenix, lasting for three days the weekend of May 12-14.

The xx’s new album “I See You” dropped in January. Current singles and deep cuts in addition to the band’s classic hits can be expected to be a part of their set list. The xx isn’t the only band who will be unveiling new music as LCD Soundsystem has sparked rumors to also be gifting the crowd with snippets of new tunes.

French band Phoenix is also following the lead of the other two headlining acts. Their return to the scene includes change in all of the band’s artwork hinting at a new music drop as well.

Filling out the remainder of Shaky Knees’ roster are bands Cage the Elephant, X Ambassadors, Third Eye Blind, Catfish, the Bottlemen, Pond, with member Jay Watson of Tame Impala.

Shaky Knees takes place in Centennial Olympic Park throughout the day, and late-night shows and after-parties will be at different venues scattered all over Atlanta, such as Center Stage, The Masquerade, and Terminal West.

Three-day passes are currently still on sale, with the addition of one-day passes available for purchase just in case one doesn’t want to experience all three days of non-stop rock’n’roll. Tickets to late night shows and after-parties are usually an extra cost and can be purchased via Shaky Knees’ website.

But before all that can happen, your EDM fantasies come true the previous weekend. Shaky Beats hits May 5-7 with a lighter three-day schedule, but one that still packs a punch. Most of the acts having broken through with Top 40 hits, including Beats main headliners The Chainsmokers, DJ Kaskade and GRiZ.

Fans can expect to hear The Chainsmokers’ hit song, “Closer,” a duet with solo artist Halsey, to name just one.

Beats will also feature over 40 acts, including Mutemath and Girl Talk, a live performance by American DJ, Illenium, Kaiydo and Flatbush Zombies.

Shaky Beats three-day and one-day passes are currently on sale. VIP tickets are also available, which concertgoers access to special areas filled with appetizers and a cash liquor bar.

Due to the venue at Centennail Olympic Park for both festivals, no camping is allowed, but arriving early before the gates open is highly recommended by organizers.

For more information on Shaky Beats and Shaky Knees, taking place respectively on consecutive weekends May 5-7 and May 12-14, visit shakykneesfestival.com and shakybeatsfestival.com.