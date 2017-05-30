Raph Solo’s summer of ‘Love’

Gay singer Raph Solo releases ‘Love Lives,’ a song proclaiming his right to love without judgment.

In his new single “Love Lives,” dropping this week, Raph Solo boldly declares that he is no less equal than any other person for who he is or who he loves.

“I have worked very hard to gain the self-respect and acceptance I enjoy today,” Solo explains. “It’s been a difficult journey, but I’m finally at a point where I know that I don’t need anyone’s approval to feel comfortable in my own skin.”

Written and produced by Solo himself, the song is an R&B, modern pop groove. It’s melodic, but with an edgy tech feel. Sonically, it’s very different from Solo’s previous tracks, and for good reason.

Solo has evolved since his last album, Good Morning London, and “Love Lives” reflects his current state of artistry.

“I wanted to take my sound onto the streets and into the clubs,” he says.

“Love Lives” releases globally via Angel King Musique and is out this week on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and other online outlets. Its music video is available on YouTube.

“These days, more and more damning rhetoric is being directed at anyone who belongs to a minority,” Solo laments. “I’m a minority, not only of the LGBT community, but of race as well.”

Solo says he wasn’t originally planning to release the song at all. He recorded “Love Lives” on his birthday as a special gift to himself. Ultimately, he felt its message was important, and that it was his duty to let it be heard.

The message is simple: “Love is Love.” It’s a sentiment that entered the mainstream vernacular when Lin-Manuel Miranda passionately declared it during his Orlando tribute at the 2016 Tony Awards, but Solo has expressed similar feelings in many of his songs, including “Glass of Wine,” his hit track from 2013.

“People’s attitudes towards one another needs to change,” he says. “Too many people speak in the name of God with no divine authority. Who is anyone to judge another human being? Focus on yourself, practice love and work toward being a better person before seeking to change another person.

“I respect the rights of others to dislike me for who I am and who I love,” he adds. “as long as they respect my right to be me and do not infringe on my freedom and right to love who I want to love.”

Born to Lebanese/Chilean parents on the Gulf of Guinea in Nigeria, West Africa, Solo is a singer, songwriter and music producer. He has released three full-length albums, including last summer’s THE ANONYMOUS ICON, featuring “Star” and “Good Morning London.”

Today, he is a proud gay man in a loving relationship with an English man from the East Midlands who shares his core values and beliefs. But it wasn’t always that way. Just a few years ago, Solo fought being gay and even underwent reparative therapy in an attempt to “cure” himself of his homosexuality.

Of course in the end, the so-called therapy was even more damaging to Solo and his self-esteem.“It made me feel like a failure because no matter how hard I tried, I could not change my feelings.”

Along with the release of “Love Lives,” Solo is unveiling a brand new music video that shows a different side to the artist.

“I dance a lot in this one,” he exclaims. “It’s all very tongue-and cheek compared to my previous story-based, cinematic music videos. I hope fans like the choreography and chutzpah.”

In the meantime, Solo is putting the finishing touches on his next full-length album.

“I had hoped to get it out this year, but it’s not going to be ready in time,” he explains. “I don’t believe in rushing things. It’s a new sound for me, so it’s taking a little more time to master, but I have faith that the final product will be worth the wait.”

Raph Solo’s “Love Lives” is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and all other online retail outlets. Check out its music video below: