Our Cover Guys of the Week

Ty Autry (top photo, back) and Brian Jordan (front) play the prodigal gay sons Adam & Steve in the local retelling of The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, staging now at Out Front Theatre. While you enjoy these outtakes, see the guys in the flesh through May 14, and check out our interview in this issue of David Atlanta. Visit outfronttheatre.com, and read our interview with Autry.

Photos by Brian Wallenberg courtesy Out Front Theatre Company