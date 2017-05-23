Memorial Gay Weekend in Atlanta
Staying in Atlanta for Memorial Day? We got ya covered right here at home. Ready? Set. Gay!
By Mike Fleming
There was a time in gay Atlanta when if you didn’t play or cheer softball, you were a little lonely for stuff to do over Memorial Weekend. That was then. Today there are options for those who don’t do sports and can’t or won’t make treks all hinder and yon.
But while gay-away like Pensacola and the legendary Big Peach softball tournament are still going strong (see our previews in this issue), the LGBT-ATL has stepped up its game over the years to keep the rest of us company over the long weekend. All of your favorite gay bars are open, pouring and hosting a good time, so drop by for the cure to what ails ya.
Of course, some are going all out with a little something extra for the big holi-gay weekend. The biggest may be Heretic’s annual Summer Kickoff on Sunday.
And it gets more epic every year. The beach-themed party features lifeguards, guys in swimsuits, games to play and specials to drink. What’s more? The whole thing benefits Joining Hearts, gay Atlanta’s unofficial sponsor of summer as it raises fun and funds against HIV leading up to its signature pool party in July.
Starting with the Big Peach but going so much further, here are our favorite options for Memorial Weekend gay staycays right here at home.
Big Peach Softball Tournament
Friday, May 26 – Sunday, May 28
AB&D Divisions, Southside Park
C Division Johnson Park, Conyers
FuKr
With DJ J Warren (Boston)
Friday, May 26, 10 p.m.
Heretic
2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
Deep South
With Scooter McCreight, Chelsea Starr & Vicki Powell
Saturday, May 27, 10 p.m.
Heretic
2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
Memorial Weekend Cookout
Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m.
Tripps
1931 Piedmont Circle NE
Joining Hearts Summer Kickoff &
Big Peach Closing Ceremonies
Sunday, May 28, 3 p.m.
Heretic
2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
Memorial Sunday Funday
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Ten Atlanta
Blake’s on the Park
Henry’s
Zocalo
10th Street @ Piedmont Ave.
Memorial Day Party
Monday, May 29, 2017
Cockpit
465 Boulevard SE