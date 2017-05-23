Memorial Gay Weekend in Atlanta

Staying in Atlanta for Memorial Day? We got ya covered right here at home. Ready? Set. Gay!

By Mike Fleming

There was a time in gay Atlanta when if you didn’t play or cheer softball, you were a little lonely for stuff to do over Memorial Weekend. That was then. Today there are options for those who don’t do sports and can’t or won’t make treks all hinder and yon.

But while gay-away like Pensacola and the legendary Big Peach softball tournament are still going strong (see our previews in this issue), the LGBT-ATL has stepped up its game over the years to keep the rest of us company over the long weekend. All of your favorite gay bars are open, pouring and hosting a good time, so drop by for the cure to what ails ya.

Of course, some are going all out with a little something extra for the big holi-gay weekend. The biggest may be Heretic’s annual Summer Kickoff on Sunday.

And it gets more epic every year. The beach-themed party features lifeguards, guys in swimsuits, games to play and specials to drink. What’s more? The whole thing benefits Joining Hearts, gay Atlanta’s unofficial sponsor of summer as it raises fun and funds against HIV leading up to its signature pool party in July.

Starting with the Big Peach but going so much further, here are our favorite options for Memorial Weekend gay staycays right here at home.

Big Peach Softball Tournament

Friday, May 26 – Sunday, May 28

AB&D Divisions, Southside Park

C Division Johnson Park, Conyers

hslbigpeach.org

FuKr

With DJ J Warren (Boston)

Friday, May 26, 10 p.m.

Heretic

2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

hereticatlanta.com

Deep South

With Scooter McCreight, Chelsea Starr & Vicki Powell

Saturday, May 27, 10 p.m.

Heretic

2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

hereticatlanta.com

Memorial Weekend Cookout

Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m.

Tripps

1931 Piedmont Circle NE

facebook.com/trippsbar

Joining Hearts Summer Kickoff &

Big Peach Closing Ceremonies

Sunday, May 28, 3 p.m.

Heretic

2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

hereticatlanta.com

Memorial Sunday Funday

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Ten Atlanta

Blake’s on the Park

Henry’s

Zocalo

10th Street @ Piedmont Ave.

Memorial Day Party

Monday, May 29, 2017

Cockpit

465 Boulevard SE