Jocks in frocks: Atlanta Bucks Purple Dress Run

By Mike Fleming

You already know that the Atlanta Bucks Rugby Football Club is high on our list of great things about being gay in Atlanta. The burly boys with the charity hearts of gold are ready once again to deliver their annual day-drinking jog through Midtown in campy half-drag.

That’s right. The 10th annual Purple Dress Run bar hop is set for May 13. It steps off from Cowtippers and meanders through Midtown with three stops at local hotspots for drinks before landing at the Eagle for a cookout. That’s where prizes for Best Dressed, Hottest Mess, Best Team and more go out to those who don purple dresses for the event.

This year’s run benefits For The Kid In All Of Us, and for their entry, participants receive drink tickets or bottomless beers on each stop, food specials along the way, and more rowdy fun than you can probably handle.

Of course the real draw is the dresses. The Bucks don’t require you wear one, but they guarantee you’ll have more fun if you do. To inspire you even further, here are our favorite examples of how far guys take it each year.

Super Hero

Even in purple dresses, always be yourself. Unless you can be the Avengers. Then be the Avengers.

Turning Tricks

A little leg goes a long way to selling your look. Getting all slung up on a nearby vehicle? Even better.

Girl Gang

Not since Pinky Tuscadero and the Pinkettes has an inner city band of girls with a color scheme brought so much sass.

Let’s Get Physical

Don’t feel obligated to stick with dresses. Leotards and leg warmers serve Olivia Newton John 80s Realness.

Rainbow Bright

As you down brews for the cause in purple, remember all the other colors of the LGBT rainbow.

Dude Looks Like a Lady

Your sister’s Sunday Best from 1994 always did look better on you anyway.

Atlanta Bucks Purple Dress Run takes place Saturday, May 13, 11:30 a.m., kicking off at Cowtippers, 1600 Piedmont Ave. NE. atlantabucksrugby.org