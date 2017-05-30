Hey, Daddy! The thrill of the chase

Once this guy catches his prey, he loses interest. This other guy has fallen out of love. How can they ignite that spark again?

Hey, Daddy!

I’ve been the butt of jokes for being all about the chase and laughed it off as jealousy, but now I realize it’s kinda true. I start losing interest the moment there’s a hint that the quest is conquered.

Even before sex, the more a guy hits on me, the more I wonder if they’re needy, have no confidence, or aren’t really that attractive.

I see feelings as effeminate, which kills my boner. When it comes to real dating, I can force myself to last about three months – because I really do want a relationship – but when I hear “I love you,” I’m out. Like, every time.

I used to be proud of my hit-em-and-quit-em reputation, but lately the pattern is just depressing.

But Love Is Not Desirable

Dear BLIND

I’d be depressed too. Your emotional baggage is full, so I’ll attempt to help you unpack some of it.

It’s common in men to go “all in” with infatuation at the beginning, when the sexual chemistry is at its most potent, and the newness brings the novelty out to play. It’s also normal for the excitement to wane.

It’s less common for guys to give up entirely. Most trade the initial interest for an interest in sharing their daily lives, enjoying the camaraderie of a partnership, and making this person a special part of their ongoing priorities.

Whether from fear of abandonment, internalized homophobia or sheer narcissism, you have a mental block to that last part happening. Do you really want a relationship? A lot of your letter sounds like excuses to stay out of them.

Consider finding help if necessary to learn this: Feelings are human, not feminine. Accepting them in others is key, but getting in touch with yours is a priority before you lead another guy down a road to disappointment. With a little work and a little help, you can break the pattern.

Hey, Daddy!

My relationship was so good once!! The excitement is gone! How can I get it back!?!

Loudly And Zealously Yours

Dear LAZY

Turn down the volume, and listen – to yourself and what you really want, and to his deepest desires. If there’s a chance to work it out and spice things up, it’s together.

Daddy loves his boys. He knows the answers you need, and you're going to get them.