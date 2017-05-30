Gay Days take over Disney

One Magical Weekend hits Orlando with thousands of gay guys, including all your Atlanta boys in tow.

By Matthew Holley

For 27 years, the first weekend in June is magical like no other in and around the Magical Kingdom. The colossal One Magical Weekend brings thousands upon thousands of LGBT tourists from all over the world for an unforgettable experience at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Gay Days knows just how to spin dance parties with the astounding fairytales of the Magic Kingdom. Unlike other global conglomerates, Disney has never had any problem with showing its gay posse the star treatment.

Celebrating goes from dawn-to-dawn in a non-stop roster of incredible parties and exceptional events that showcase the magic that only Disney can conjure. When you wish upon a star, this place delivers the largest recorded annual LGBT event excluding traditional Pride celebrations.

Catch up with buddies from years past and make new friends as you dance the days and nights away to the pulsating beats of International DJs and Producers: Paulo, Nacho Chapado, Guy Scheiman, Oscar Velazquez, Ivan Gomez, Mike Cruz, Twisted Dee, Manny Lehman, Power Infiniti, Ben Baker, Martin Fry, Deanne, Shane Stiel, Edil Hernandez, and JB Burgos.

THERAPY POOL PARTIES

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

12 PM – 6 PM

DJ EDIL HERNANDEZ AND DJ BEN BAKER

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

12 PM – 6 PM

DJS JB BURGOS AND GUY SCHEIMAN

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

12 PM – 8 PM

DJS MANNY LEHMAN AND NEXUS RADIO DJ CONTEST WINNER

Therapy parties are the physical parties every gay man dreams. The parties take place all day in and

around the endless and decadent pool at B Resort. Soak up the rays, stay hydrated with banging drinks

from the Pool Bar & Grill and enjoy every thirst-inducing, mouthwatering view of all the men packed

into their oh so tiny speedos.

RIPTIDE

DISNEY’S TYPHOON LAGOON WATERPARK

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

7 PM – 2 AM

DJs Mike Cruz and Shane Stiel

Prepare to get wet’n’wild as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Waterpark becomes entirely LGBT inclusive, culminating in 52-acres of sandy beaches perfectly suited to dance to the waves of endless music all night long.

And if you feel like taking a break from the dance floor and channeling your inner child, then look no further than your very own personal playground. From hanging ten at the wave pool where you can catch a six-foot wave or testing out each of the one-of-a-kind water slides, the fun never stops. When you are in need to just chill and relax then swim up to any of the 42 bars there to satisfy all of your adult beverage needs.

Without a doubt, this is the only way to kick off the weekend.

THE MAIN EVENT

DISNEY’S HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS®

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

9 PM – 3 AM

DJS Paulo and Deanne

One Magical Weekend is also back hosting RED Vol. 2: #LoveWins to rejoice the “reason we dance in the first place…freedom, expression, individuality, tribe, joy, remembrance, and just plain fun!” International recognized DJ and Producer Paulo and DJ Deane will pay homage to all forms of love, laughter, life and the happiness of the LGBT community.

RED will be unveiled at One Magical Weekend’s newest venue, the House of Blues. Prepare all of your senses to end the night in a catatonic state for the evening will be rocked by acmind blowing light show, floor to ceiling video walls, delectable dancers and production numbers only Disney could pull off.

Dress Code: Red (caveat…wear red, but costumes are not allowed in any Walt Disney World Resort).

CADABRA AFTER HOURS

The scintillating mighty magic rolls into the early hours of dawn as One Magical Weekend presents a series of Afterhour Dance Parties better known as the sexy CADABRA. Dubbed an illustrious magic and mystery, these late night soirees will be a sensual musical journey that would make Walt Disney himself blush. CADABRA will play host to a world class dance extravaganza with a DJ line-up unlike any other. Welcome to CADABRA…once you enter, you will never be the same

The CADABRA DJ line up:

Friday Late Night, June 2

2 AM to 8 AM:

Twisted Dee and Martin Fry

Saturday Late Night, June 3

Ivan Gomez and Nacho Chapado

Sunday Late Night, June 4

Oscar Velazquez and Power Infiniti