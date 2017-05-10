D List: 10 signs you’re in love with your dog
The D(avid) List lets readers point their gay male truth guns at different topics. Want to add one to this D List or make a idea for a future one? Write our editor with ‘D List’ in the subject line: Mike@DavidAtlanta.com.
1. Your stream is almost entirely selfies with him.
2.You have canceled plans because you just couldn’t leave him home alone.
3. You realize his kisses are better than people kisses.
4. Your ideal Friday plans feature him prominently.
5. Screw that guy’s gaze. Your dog is giving you puppy eyes.
6. You can’t sleep without puppy snores.
7. The only one worth taking on a road trip is him.
8. He has the only face that makes your anger disappear.
9. Two words: Unconditional love.
10. You are perfectly willing to take his shit. Literally.