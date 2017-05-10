unspecified-7

D List: 10 signs you’re in love with your dog

The D(avid) List lets readers point their gay male truth guns at different topics. Want to add one to this D List or make a idea for a future one? Write our editor with ‘D List’ in the subject line: Mike@DavidAtlanta.com.

1. Your stream is almost entirely selfies with him.

unspecified-2

 

2.You have canceled plans because you just couldn’t leave him home alone.

unspecified-8

 

3. You realize his kisses are better than people kisses.

unspecified-5

 

4. Your ideal Friday plans feature him prominently.

unspecified-6

 

5. Screw that guy’s gaze. Your dog is giving you puppy eyes.

unspecified-3

 

6. You can’t sleep without puppy snores.

unspecified-7

 

7. The only one worth taking on a road trip is him.

unspecified-9

 

8. He has the only face that makes your anger disappear.

unspecified-4

 

9. Two words: Unconditional love.

unspecified

 

 

10. You are perfectly willing to take his shit. Literally.

unspecified-1

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *