D List: 10 gay things to do at the pool
Ogle Guys
Wear sunglasses so no one catches you staring.
Shark Attack
The oldest or biggest guy is the shark. Everyone else are the diverw.
Drink
Beer and cocktails are always in order. No glass, playa.
Make a Movie
Buy a cheap waterproof camera and film a little feature. No limits.
Float
Take your cocktail to the water and chill while you cruise in every direction.
Tan
Laying out can be its own pastime. Ask handsome friends for help applying oil or lotion.
Gossip
Bring a friend and drop a few juicy tidbits.
Plan
Let your mind wander. Think big picture. Imagine your next moves.
Chicken Fight
Two tops, two bottoms. Still as fun as you remember. Maybe more
Work
Not our favorite, but your laptop and your phone are somehow way better with the sun on your skin.
Bonus: Skinny Dip
Go ahead. It’s better to ask forgiveness than permission, right?