Come to Papi: Cinco de Gay-O in Atlanta
Sync your Cinco calendar with the day’s biggest gay party, delivering DJs, drinks, drag queens and dudes for days.
By Mike Fleming
That buzz you hear like freight train hurtling toward you is the month of May. If you thought sunny April was badass, gay Atlanta kicks into overdrive, and it all starts with Papi’s Cinco de Mayo on Friday.
“As always, I wanted to give back to the larger community, but also the Latin community,” says Oscar Valdivieso, aka Papi, of the gay-run eatery Las Margaritas, which is famous for its outdoor Cinco celebration. “It’s very authentic and super fun for everybody.”
Friday’s fun includes a live band, DJs Emerich and Ceelos, plus emcee Miss Peaches, as well as a $500 Frida Kahlo look alike contest. Of course, it also means the (American) reason for the season: Cuervo Ritas, Twisters, Sangrias, Maestro Dobel Shots and beer specials. And t-shirts and other giveaways.
“We’ll have tons of stuff to remind you where you got ‘Cinco’d’,” Valvidieso says.
And this is Cinco de Mayo for a Cause. Your proceeds go directly to the good work of Joining Hearts.
“We have partnered up with Joining Hearts for many years, because we believe in what they do,” Valvidieso says.
And because gay Atlanta’s very own Papi knows that too much is never enough, and because the day-of event is on a Friday this year, the Cinco de Mayo party
Papi’s Cinco de Mayo goes down May 5 until 12 midnight at Las Margaritas, 1842 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, LasMargaritasMidtown.com. It tops gay Atlanta’s full Cinco de Mayo calendar, so keep reading for the full slate of events.
Cinco de Mayo in the Gay-TL
Atlanta’s biggest gay Cinco party is at Papi’s place (second photo), as well as all these other venues chasing after a piece of your party agenda.
Papi’s Cinco de Mayo
Las Margaritas
1842 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
lasmargaritasmidtown.com
‘This is Mexico’ Celebration
with live DJ and free hand-painted t-shirts
La Hacienda
900 Monroe Drive NE
lahaciendamidtown.com
Mama’s Cocina Latina
Margarita specials, prizes, t-shirts
1958 Piedmont Road
Cinco ‘Dive’
Free nacho bar + tequila and beer specials
Friends Neighborhood Bar
736 Ponce de Leon Ave.
friendsonponce-atl.com
Cinco de Model T
With Marg and Cuervo specials
699 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE
modeltatlanta.com
Cinco de Mayo Tango Patio Parties
Joe’s on Juniper, Einstein’s
And Cowtippers
Metrocafes.com
Zocalo
with DJ Neon the GlowGoBear
187 10th St NE
richardsandoval.com/zocalo
Cinco Celebration
El Bandido Mex Mex
1083 Euclid Ave.
elbandidomexmexgrill.com
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
Tacos & Tequilas
Multiple locations including
650 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE
ttatl.com
Cinco de Mayo Weekend
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
DJs Daryl Cox and Rob Reum
Ten Atlanta
990 Piedmont Ave. NE
tenatlanta.com