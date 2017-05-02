Come to Papi: Cinco de Gay-O in Atlanta

Sync your Cinco calendar with the day’s biggest gay party, delivering DJs, drinks, drag queens and dudes for days.

By Mike Fleming

That buzz you hear like freight train hurtling toward you is the month of May. If you thought sunny April was badass, gay Atlanta kicks into overdrive, and it all starts with Papi’s Cinco de Mayo on Friday.

“As always, I wanted to give back to the larger community, but also the Latin community,” says Oscar Valdivieso, aka Papi, of the gay-run eatery Las Margaritas, which is famous for its outdoor Cinco celebration. “It’s very authentic and super fun for everybody.”

Friday’s fun includes a live band, DJs Emerich and Ceelos, plus emcee Miss Peaches, as well as a $500 Frida Kahlo look alike contest. Of course, it also means the (American) reason for the season: Cuervo Ritas, Twisters, Sangrias, Maestro Dobel Shots and beer specials. And t-shirts and other giveaways.

“We’ll have tons of stuff to remind you where you got ‘Cinco’d’,” Valvidieso says.

And this is Cinco de Mayo for a Cause. Your proceeds go directly to the good work of Joining Hearts.

“We have partnered up with Joining Hearts for many years, because we believe in what they do,” Valvidieso says.

And because gay Atlanta’s very own Papi knows that too much is never enough, and because the day-of event is on a Friday this year, the Cinco de Mayo party

Papi’s Cinco de Mayo goes down May 5 until 12 midnight at Las Margaritas, 1842 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, LasMargaritasMidtown.com. It tops gay Atlanta’s full Cinco de Mayo calendar, so keep reading for the full slate of events.

Cinco de Mayo in the Gay-TL

Atlanta’s biggest gay Cinco party is at Papi’s place (second photo), as well as all these other venues chasing after a piece of your party agenda.

Papi’s Cinco de Mayo

Las Margaritas

1842 Cheshire Bridge Road NE

lasmargaritasmidtown.com

‘This is Mexico’ Celebration

with live DJ and free hand-painted t-shirts

La Hacienda

900 Monroe Drive NE

lahaciendamidtown.com

Mama’s Cocina Latina

Margarita specials, prizes, t-shirts

1958 Piedmont Road

Cinco ‘Dive’

Free nacho bar + tequila and beer specials

Friends Neighborhood Bar

736 Ponce de Leon Ave.

friendsonponce-atl.com

Cinco de Model T

With Marg and Cuervo specials

699 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE

modeltatlanta.com

Cinco de Mayo Tango Patio Parties

Joe’s on Juniper, Einstein’s

And Cowtippers

Metrocafes.com

Zocalo

with DJ Neon the GlowGoBear

187 10th St NE

richardsandoval.com/zocalo

Cinco Celebration

El Bandido Mex Mex

1083 Euclid Ave.

elbandidomexmexgrill.com

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Tacos & Tequilas

Multiple locations including

650 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE

ttatl.com

Cinco de Mayo Weekend

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

DJs Daryl Cox and Rob Reum

Ten Atlanta

990 Piedmont Ave. NE

tenatlanta.com