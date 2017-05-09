Dog Boys: Atlanta pet resources and a whole different ‘Woof!’
One thing’s for sure: Lots of gay men love their dogs, and they only want the best for their precious little cohabitators. We found some great resources.
Are the rumors true that in a community in which fewer members have children, pets become a more crucial venue for caregiving love in our lives? Is a gay-dog connection one of the reasons that Pets Are Loving Support (PALS), which helps critically ill Atlantans keep and care for their pets, is so popular with local gay men?
We explore that question in this week’s print edition. Pick up your copy at your favorite drop spot, or view it online today. In the meantime, here we present gay-friendly businesses and agencies have our seal of approval.
Ansley Animal Clinic
593 Dutch Valley Rd NE
404-873-1786
AnsleyAnimalClinic.org
Barking Hound Village
Boarding, Bday parties, Daycare,
Grooming, Training, Supplies,
1918 Cheshire Bridge Road NE
404-897-3422
barkinghoundvillage.com
City Dog Market
All-natural pet supplies
4244 Peachtree Road NE
citydogmarket.com
GCB
Toys and accessories
1510 Piedmont Ave. NE
404-873-5400
brushstrokesatlanta.com
Glamour Paws
Daycare, Salon & Spa, Hotel
776 North Highland Ave. NE
404-885-9285
GlamourPaws.net
Intown Animal Hospital
1402 N. Highland Ave. NE
404-881-1805
IntownAnimalHospital.com
The Pet Set
976 Piedmont Ave, NE
2480 Briarcliff Road NE
ThePetSet.com
Pets Are Loving Support (PALS)
Pet-care support for ill clients
2055 Liddell Drive NE
palsatlanta.org
Piedmont Bark
Boarding, daycare, grooming
501 Amsterdam Ave NE
PiedmontBark.com
VCA Animal Hospital
More than a dozen locations including
1911 Piedmont Cir NE
1510 Piedmont Ave NE
4839 Peachtree Road
vcahospitals.com