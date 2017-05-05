5 things you should know about Jerusalem House’s Stars Party

Jerusalem House event is here for your auction, mingling, cocktail party pleasure

By Mike Fleming

When it comes to Jerusalem House, gay Atlanta shows love to few other institutions so loyally. That means when it comes to the annual Stars Party & Silent Auction, we turn out in droves. This year, there’s even more to love when it all goes down on Thursday, May 4.

The organization just named former Atlanta Pride director Buck Cooke, a David Atlanta contributing writer, to its staff as Director of Development. They celebrate with the 2017 iteration of bids, boys, bites and booze with a techno twist: Silent auction bids will be done by an app on your phones.

Can you say finger on the pulse? We knew you could. Here’s what else you need to know.

Who

For the uninitiated, Jerusalem House provides a continuum of housing and supportive services for homeless and low-income individuals, families, and children affected by HIV/AIDS and leads the community in meeting their needs. That means literally hundreds of housing units. They are rapidly approaching doing all of this for 30 years running.

Besides the friendly and dedicated staff, patrons and longtime supporters, all they need is you and yours to make Stars Party complete.

What

Sip delicious cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and enjoy gourmet lite bites as you bid on getaways, dining, entertainment and more! Kayla Taylor Jazz will be playing a live set throughout the evening.

This year’s Purveyors of Star Tastes are Eclectic Bistro & Bar, Soiree Catering and Events, Bridge Catering, Teranga Catering Without Borders, and Kinnebrew’s Smokehouse LLC.

When you visit via 501auctions.com or jerusalemhouse.org for your free tickets, you can preregister to bid. Tickets are recommended so you can be set up to bid from your phone on the big night. Again, admission is free, though a suggested donation will go to the cause, and you can still attend if you don’t pre-register.

100% of the proceeds benefit the permanent supportive housing programs of Jerusalem House.

What to Wear

Come in your business casual or festive cocktail attire, and your love for doing good in the gayborhood.

Why

Because Jerusalem House is awesome, that’s why! Oh, you mean besides the beyond-worthy cause? Well, the auction rivals any you’ve ever seen.

Items and experiences up for bids include a one-of-a-kind Puerto Vallarta vacation. Soak in the sun from a luxurious resort cabin with private amenities right on the water.

When & Where

Glad you asked.

Thursday, May 4, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Georgian Ballroom in Biltmore Estates

817 Peachtree St. NE

jerusalemhouse.org