5 things to know about ManShaft: Military Edition

The dance party celebrating male archetypes returns to Heretic with men in uniform in tow

By Mike Fleming

If you’re one for masculine archetypes, and chances are that some, all, or or part of you totally is even if ironically, few male stereotypes are more straight-up butch than men in uniform. That’s why the masc4masc set and those who love them are all about the next edition of ManShaft.

The quarterly dance party – which also does Lumberjack, Leather and Blue Collar editions – returns this week with a nod to the armed services. As always, the Military Gear Edition is organized and put to a beat by fiery local redhead DJ extraordinaire Diablo Rojo. All the man-to-man action takes place at Masc HQ for the night, Heretic.

A few more tasty treats are in store when you hit Heretic Saturday as well. Here’s the 411, direct from Major Rojo himself, so fall in and listen up.

What is ManShaft: Military, and what should we expect?

A-ten-hut soldier, it’s time to strap on your gear and get ready for some serious man-to-man combat. We’ll see you in your military best in honor of the upcoming Memorial Day!

Expect: Bulging camos, fatigues, dress blues, combat boots, berets, flight suits, dog tags, furry chests & faces, sirs, cadets, POGs, grunts & you soldier!

Should guys come early? What if they stay late? What about after that?

Basic training. Come claim your fox hole early with DJ Eric, 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. DJ Diablo Rojo will make you drop and give’um 20 with vintage men’s films, Rock & Roll, Disco, Electro, Remixes, and Mash-ups. At 1:30 a.m., enter the AWOL Zone for covert maneuvers with DJ Neon the Glowgobear.

What if guys want to really let loose?

Clothes check and shooters. The The Atlanta Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be fundraising for their club.

OK, I’m in. But… what should I wear?

If you don’t already know, private, let Bulldog Custom Leathers inside the Heretic suit you up.

What else?

Saturday, May 13. Heretic, 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE. $5 cover 9 p.m. ‘til close. This is a special “non smoking” event. hereticatlanta.com