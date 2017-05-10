10 Gay Apps that aren’t Grindr

Sure, dating and hookups can be automated now, but here’s how to find the one that’s right for you.

By H. Matthews

Nothing changes faster in the the world of gay dating more than dating apps. Just when you think you’ve found the one that meets your needs, your needs change or a new one pops up that promises a new experience.

It doesn’t matter if you want to make new friends, find someone to hook up with, or get into a serious relationship — these apps are out there, and maybe so is Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now.

Check out these

Zoosk

Zoosk is exploding in popularity with LGBT singles righ tnow, and it boasts one of the slickest apps on the market. Getting started is free and easy, as is finding like-minded singles in and around any zip code. No need to waste time on long surveys either: just a couple questions and the app will start working its magic for you.

Elite Singles

Elite Singles is a fantastic option for those who value education and are a little older. More than 80% of members have earned a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctorate degree (or some combo of the three), and more than 90% are aged 30 or over. For free, you can get the app, create a profile, and browse for and receive matches — among other things.

AdultFriendFinder

It’s known that AdultFriendFinder is a popular choice among straight singles, but it’s also a go-to for homosexual and bisexual singles. The site has more than 40 million members and sees more than 25.5 million visitors a month — a significant number of them being from the LGBT community. In addition to selecting the sexual orientation of your ideal match, you can also select your preferred location, age, and interests.

Match.com

Yes, really. The world’s most famous dating site also happens to boast the most gay and lesbian users who are looking for serious dates and relationships. Its app is super intuitive and easy to use, and it’s truly refreshing to communicate with the mature, relationship-oriented singles you’ll find on Match.com.

Hornet

With over 10 million gay members, Hornet is the second largest gay Hookup app out there, after you know which. Not to mention, they have numerous high star ratings from users. Besides being such a popular app, Hornet also has a user-friendly desktop version too, making it easy to meet like-minded men no matter what device you’re using or where you are.

Tindr

Who knew a swipe right could mean so much? Tinder is one of the simplest dating apps on the market. It uses your Facebook profile to build your base and geographic location to find you some nearby friends. Bonus: With Tinder Plus, you can undo an accidental swipe.

Scruff

Scruff is not for wusses. This dating app for bi, gay and curious men with some hair on their chest and dirt under their nails, or at least the fantasy of such things. From gym rats to military men to outdoorsy types, Scruff hooks you up with just your type of dude. You can even filter out no-gos by height and weight.

GuySpy

GuySpy lets you see men the way you want, whether it’s by geographic location or strictly by your preferred criteria. There’s also a travel mode for on-the-go guys while you’re trekking out of town for business or pleasure.

Growlr

GROWLr defines its men as bears: masculine and on the prowl. You can get super specific in your search and your end goal for using the app, whether a casual hookup to a long-term relationship.

Mr. X

Mister X is the bigger and better version of bringing your buddy out to the bar — he knows what you’re into but won’t get sloppy and spill beer down your shirt. This app for gay men uses a system that becomes accustomed to what guys you like and filters out the duds. It even has a MISTER X Code, a list of core values each user should have — acting like an adult tops the list of necessities.

DaddyHunt

For men of a certain age and the guys who like them, identify your age and the age range of the guys you like, pop in a few pics from mild to wild, and go to town. Send and receive compliments from ‘handsome’ to ‘smoking hot,’ and chat with guys from all over the world as well as by GPS in your area.