Sa-weet: Joining Hearts Debuts New Sweet Tea Party

Joining Hearts brews camaraderie and charity at its debut Sweet Tea Party,

By Matthew Holley

As seasons come and go, changes abound big and small. Local gay fundraising crew Joining Hearts is no stranger to these naturally revolving colors of the wind, and with that breeze blows in the new Sweet Tea Party, a Southern, spring-inspired event.

As an updated, classic Southern twist on Joining Hearts’ former Change of Seasons extravaganza, Sweet Tea hits on April 23 with a fresh head of steam. Don’t worry. Complimentary cocktails still flow all afternoon.

As expected with a new theme, a new venue is an absolute must to keep things moving ever-forward. Be prepared to serve your best garden party look in the elegant surroundings of Atlanta’s Wimbish House mansion, renowned for its magical milieu.

Picture yourself descending a grand staircase, feasting your eyes on the vibrant party buzzing with excitement in the majestic parlor below, and posing for keep-sake photos beneath the covered veranda in your dashing Sweet Tea party attire.

Now you are getting the picture.

With the location’s airy, high-ceilinged rooms, notable architectural elements and timeless décor, the Wimbish House will provide the ultimate gorgeous, chromatic scenery for three hours of music and dancing to the sounds of DJ Seth Breezy while you nibble sweets and sip forget-me-not libations from the scrumptious Sun In My Belly.

Joining Hearts Patrons also gain access to a special Patron Only VIP area with full bar and extra, decadent Sun In My Belly nibbles, and other illustrious benefits.

Since its beginning in 1987, Joining Hearts has paved the way for Atlanta HIV/AIDS philanthropy. The organization has worked relentlessly to raise awareness and funds to provide care and housing assistance to Atlantans living with HIV/AIDS. Throughout the last three decades, Joining Hearts has contributed over $2,332,500 to HIV/AIDS research and care in the metro area.

In addition to aiding the commendable causes, JH’s Sweet Tea Party is also an opportunity for LGBTs to show their love for each other. Networking opportunities and new friendships are destined to be formed amidst the enchanted draws of the Wimbish House.

If you can’t attend as a paid guest, Joining Hearts still encourages everyone to sign up as volunteers, or to sign up as an ongoing Patron to benefit the organization – and gain access to its events – all year. Joining Hearts banks on the support of Atlanta’s good Samaritans and corporate sponsors to maintain its mission.

Signing up is quite easy on the JH website. Click the Patrons tab, fill out the painless form, and reap all the rewards of working with one of our community’s most hard-working organizations.

After you’ve sipped enough tea at this year’s Sweet Tea party, keep your summer calendar cleared for JH’s signature annual pool party bash at Piedmont Park and the fun you can get into for a good cause.

Sweet Tea Party takes place on the afternoon of Sunday, April 23. Visit joininghearts.org.