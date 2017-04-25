‘Make magic’ in Orlando during One Magical Weekend

One Magical Weekend makes Orlando, Disney and many of the hotels into some very gay days in June

By Matthew Holley

For 27 years in a row the first weekend in June is One Magical Weekend like no other. This colossal party brings thousands of gay travelers from all over the world for an unforgettable experience at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Gay Days knows just how to spin dance parties with the astounding fairytales of the Magic Kingdom. Unlike other global conglomerates, Disney has never had any problem with showing its gay posse all the star treatment.

Get ready for a dawn-to-dawn non-stop roster of incredible parties and exceptional events that showcase the magic that only Walt Disney World Resorts can conjure. When you wish upon a star, Disney delivers the largest recorded annual LGBT event excluding traditional Pride celebrations.

Catch up with buddies from years past and make new friends as you dance the nights away to the pulsating beats of International DJs and Producers: Paulo, Nacho Chapado, Guy Scheiman, Oscar Velazquez, Ivan Gomez, Mike Cruz, Twisted Dee, Manny Lehman, Power Infiniti, Ben Baker, Martin Fry, Deanne, Shane Stiel, Edil Hernandez, and JB Burgos.

RIPTIDE

DISNEY’S TYPHOON LAGOON WATERPARK

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

7 PM – 2 AM

DJs Mike Cruz and Shane Stiel

Prepare to get wet’n’wild as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Waterpark becomes entirely LGBT inclusive, culminating in 52-acres of sandy beaches perfectly suited to dance to the waves of endless music all night long.

And if you feel like taking a break from the dance floor and channeling your inner child, look no further than your very own personal playground. From hanging ten at the wave pool where you can catch a six-foot wave or testing out each of the one-of-a-kind water slides, the fun never stops. When you need to just chill, swim up to any of the 42 bars there to satisfy all of your adult beverage needs.

Without a doubt, this is the only way to kick off the weekend.

THE MAIN EVENT

DISNEY’S HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS®

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

9 PM – 3 AM

DJS Paulo and Deanne

One Magical Weekend is also back hosting RED Vol. 2: #LoveWins to rejoice the “reason we dance in the first place…freedom, expression, individuality, tribe, joy, remembrance, and just plain fun!” International recognized DJ and Producer Paulo and DJ Deane will pay homage to all forms of love, laughter, life and the happiness of the LGBT community.

RED will be unveiled at One Magical Weekend’s newest venue, the House of Blues. Prepare all of your senses to end the night in a catatonic state for the evening will be rocked by acmind blowing light show, floor to ceiling video walls, delectable dancers and production numbers only Disney could pull off.

Dress Code: Red (caveat…wear red, but costumes are not allowed in any Walt Disney World Resort).

CADABRA AFTER HOURS

The scintillating mighty magic rolls into the early hours of dawn as One Magical Weekend presents a series of Afterhour Dance Parties better known as the sexy CADABRA. Dubbed an illustrious magic and mystery, these late night soirees will be a sensual musical journey that would make Walt Disney himself blush. CADABRA will play host to a world class dance extravaganza with a DJ line-up unlike any other. Welcome to CADABRA…once you enter, you will never be the same

The CADABRA DJ line up:

Friday Late Night, June 2nd from 2:00 am to 8:00 am:

Twisted Dee and Martin Fry

Saturday Late Night, June 3rd from 2:00 am to 8:00 am:

Ivan Gomez and Nacho Chapado

Sunday Late Night, June 4th from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am:

Oscar Velazquez and Power Infiniti