Hey, Daddy! Love clusters, sex losers, and fast rebounds

Hey, Daddy!

How long is long enough after a breakup before I get into another relationship? When do I know I’m ready to take the plunge again?

My husband dumped me while I was recovering from a major medical issue. We divorced and sold our lovely little home.

But girl, that was last week.

This week, I met this cute little guy, and now I want to take him home to meet my mama. I can totally see us getting married. Is it too soon?

Anyway, Love Or Tragedy?

Dear A LOT:

That’s a lot, alright. First, take a breath. Now, take another. Deeper. There ya go.

Love isn’t on a timeline, but just by asking if it’s too soon, something inside may say that, for you, right now definitely feels like Fast & Furious 8. What’s your hurry?

You’ve heard of rebound relationships, and we know serial monogamy is a longstanding epidemic. When it happens to you personally, it may be hard to tell the difference between real deal and fake news.

Does it feel like a rush job? Do you need to get married again, or want to be with this man forever? Would it hurt to continue dating to find out? Therein lies your answer.

I thought I was satisfied, but now I’m pretty sure that everybody is having more sex than me. Gay guys are getting all kinds of laid, and here I sit with my occasional booty call and random hookup.

Loser Averting Incessant Dick

Dear LAID:

The only thing worrying about it gets you is more frustrated. Forget assumptions about, and braggadocio from, other people. Go back to your initial statement: You were satisfied. What, was worrying somehow more appealing than that?

Here’s a gay conundrum for you. I want a guy named Paul, but Paul has the hots for Noah. And, yep, Noah is all about me. Help!

Could Lads Undo Seriously Tangled Relationships?

Dear CLUSTR:

That you’re all friends is a great start. Buy a bottle of wine and call a meeting. The knots can’t get more twisted by applying some honest communication to the situation.

