Get into his undies at Boy Next Door

Andrew Christian brings model Austin Watie to Atlanta ride for Sex Power Freedom book signing and meet-greet.

By Mike Fleming

Gay underwear designer Andrew Christian is famous not only for his sexy skivvies, but the men he gets to model them in way-too-hot-for-tv online video ads and print campaigns.

Now his Sex Power Freedom book features an even more risqué set of images of hot guys doing other hot guys in stark and enthralling black and white (main image above).

Now Atlanta’s gay clothing retailer Boy Next Door lets you sample the merchandise up close and personal.

And again, by the merchandise, we don’t mean just the titular briefs and other gear, but the man himself and one of his most popular muses Austin Watie (inset photos).

If you aren’t already one of his rabid fans, Google Watie for an eyeful of what he has to offer.

Both men will sign copies of the new book at an exclusive event at Boy Next Door on April 14 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The event includes pics and selfies with the guys, and an autograph session of your very own copy of the Sex Power Freedom Silver Edition, a gorgeous, provocative limited edition beyond worthy of any coffee table.

Copies of the book are on sale now at Boy Next Door, and you can bring it for signing at the event. While supplies last, more copies will be available to buy during the event so you can buy it and get it signed all on one night.