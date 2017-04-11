Gay Atlanta Easter: Drag Races, Bonnets & Bunny Bar Hop

Annual Armorettes Drag Races puts in just the tip of gay Sunday parties to celebrate the long holiday weekend in the gayest way possible

By Matthew Holley

It is that time of year again! April showers, sun, flowers, Speedos filled with a couple of Cadburys, and the campiest queens donning their Sunday best and racing you to a finish line at a local favorite gay bar. Must be Easter in gay Atlanta.

And as the gay Atlanta options for Easter Sunday grow – turn the page for a full rundown – you best be sure that the love, laughter, alcohol and bonnets will still be in the air setting the traditional standard during the annual Armorettes Easter Drag Races.

Now an Atlanta staple the notorious event has been one of the troupe’s most popular traditions almost as long as when these queens first slapped on some paint and threw on a wig all the way back in 1979.

These Camp Queens of the South started out for pure entertainment but have transformed into so much more, says Trashetta Galore, who will be among the Armorettes corralling the queens on Sunday.

“We are Atlanta’s true camp drag,” she says. “Once the AIDS epidemic hit in the ‘80s and no help was given, we all realized this was an organization destined to bring awareness and any service we could provide. Hence, our PWA fund was formed.”

Over the years, the Armorettes have raised more than $2.2 million for local organizations that assist people living with HIV/AIDS, including beneficiaries of local groups H.E.R.O., For Children, Someone Cares, Inc., Lost N Found Youth, and AIDS Alliance for Faith and Health, to name just a few.

“The fight is not over,” Trashetta says. “With the current administration making budget cuts left and right to AIDS/HIV programs, what the Armorettes do now is more important than ever.”

Of course, that’s only one of the many reasons to come out and support the beloved Easter Drag Races. Other reason? Because it’s fun!

This year, the girls have quite the soiree planned. Held in Burkhart’s parking lot, cocktails will flow, food will be accessible, and the friendly fun will shower the crowd.

Each year, prize packages are donated for carnival game and race winners, as well as the bonnet contest, ranging from $200 to upwards of $1000.

The colorful carnival ride would not be complete without a sexy underwear auction. Boy Next Door Menswear has graciously provided coveted brands such as Andrew Christian, all to be displayed by some serious eye candy. Bid the drawers right off the models.

Sadly, only the underwear is up for auction, as the Easter Bunny says the models are off limits. After scoring your next pair of egg holders, stick around for more inside the bar. Due to high demand from their ever-faithful fans, the cast not only hosts the full day of fun, but they also take part in the games, then put on a special edition of their weekly show.

According to Armorette veteran Nurse Holly, this is one Sunday Fun Day you will not want to miss.

“People do bring their kids to watch and participate, but don’t worry.” Holly says. “You will still get the raunchy, politically incorrect craziness that night following the races.”

So come on out and join these amazing queens for a holy holiday filled with endless drag, drinks, games, and more.

Armorettes Easter Drag Races take place Sunday, April 16, at Burkhart’s, 1492 Piedmont Ave. NE. Visit burkharts.com and armorettes.com. Keep scrolling down for a full rundown of this year’s gay Atlanta Easter bashes.

Bunny Bar Hop

Always happy to have more than one “traditional” gay Easter in the bag, Atlanta loves its options. So even with a sure thing in the bag with the Armorettes, several other venues have you in mind on Easter Sunday, and we have the scoop.

So take the Armorettes Drag Races, add more once-annual drag and bonnet parties, and mix well. Pour yourself a stiff one and weigh your options for Gay Atlanta Easter Weekend.

And by all means, hippity-hoppity from one to another.

Easter Sunday, April 16

Easter Drag Gospel Brunch, 12:30 p.m.

Prix Fixe Menu and Joyful Noise

with the Sisters of Sequins

Lips Cabaret

3011 Buford Highway

atldragshow.com

The Great Atlanta Egg Contest, 12 – 12

Model T

699 Ponce de Leon Ave.

modeltatlanta.com

Papi’s Easter Brunch

Unlimited eats and drinks $22.95, all day until 5 p.m.

Las Margaritas

1842 Cheshire Bridge Raod

lasmargaritasmidtown.com

Ruby Redd’s Easter Heiffer Review, 1 p.m.

Patio Camp Drag, DJ, Drink Specials and Prizes

Cowtippers

1600 Piedmont Ave. NE

cowtippersatlanta.com

Armorettes Easter Drag Races, 2 p.m.

Outdoor Carnival Games,

Bonnet Contest, Queens & Cocktails;

Boy Next Door Underwear Auction; drag into the night

Burkhart’s Pub

1492 Piedmont Ave. SE

burkharts.com

Happy Keister!

Hang with your peeps

Friends Neighborhod Bar

736 Ponce de Leon Ave.

friendsonponce-atl.com

Big Hare Games, 4 p.m.

Block Party Drag Races & Games, DJs,

Drag Queens, Bonnets and Big Wigs

TenAtlanta

990 Piedmont Ave. NE

tenatlanta.com

Big Basket Ball, 4 p.m.

Bonnets get in free

Bulldogs

893 Peachtree St.

Easter Midtown Rouge

DJ Bill Berdeaux all day, then

Raquell, Evah, Peaches, Shawnna and Michelle

Blake’s on the Park

227 10th Street NE

blakesontheparkatlanta.com