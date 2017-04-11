Gay Atlanta Easter: Drag Races, Bonnets & Bunny Bar Hop
Annual Armorettes Drag Races puts in just the tip of gay Sunday parties to celebrate the long holiday weekend in the gayest way possible
By Matthew Holley
It is that time of year again! April showers, sun, flowers, Speedos filled with a couple of Cadburys, and the campiest queens donning their Sunday best and racing you to a finish line at a local favorite gay bar. Must be Easter in gay Atlanta.
And as the gay Atlanta options for Easter Sunday grow – turn the page for a full rundown – you best be sure that the love, laughter, alcohol and bonnets will still be in the air setting the traditional standard during the annual Armorettes Easter Drag Races.
Now an Atlanta staple the notorious event has been one of the troupe’s most popular traditions almost as long as when these queens first slapped on some paint and threw on a wig all the way back in 1979.
These Camp Queens of the South started out for pure entertainment but have transformed into so much more, says Trashetta Galore, who will be among the Armorettes corralling the queens on Sunday.
“We are Atlanta’s true camp drag,” she says. “Once the AIDS epidemic hit in the ‘80s and no help was given, we all realized this was an organization destined to bring awareness and any service we could provide. Hence, our PWA fund was formed.”
Over the years, the Armorettes have raised more than $2.2 million for local organizations that assist people living with HIV/AIDS, including beneficiaries of local groups H.E.R.O., For Children, Someone Cares, Inc., Lost N Found Youth, and AIDS Alliance for Faith and Health, to name just a few.
“The fight is not over,” Trashetta says. “With the current administration making budget cuts left and right to AIDS/HIV programs, what the Armorettes do now is more important than ever.”
Of course, that’s only one of the many reasons to come out and support the beloved Easter Drag Races. Other reason? Because it’s fun!
This year, the girls have quite the soiree planned. Held in Burkhart’s parking lot, cocktails will flow, food will be accessible, and the friendly fun will shower the crowd.
Each year, prize packages are donated for carnival game and race winners, as well as the bonnet contest, ranging from $200 to upwards of $1000.
The colorful carnival ride would not be complete without a sexy underwear auction. Boy Next Door Menswear has graciously provided coveted brands such as Andrew Christian, all to be displayed by some serious eye candy. Bid the drawers right off the models.
Sadly, only the underwear is up for auction, as the Easter Bunny says the models are off limits. After scoring your next pair of egg holders, stick around for more inside the bar. Due to high demand from their ever-faithful fans, the cast not only hosts the full day of fun, but they also take part in the games, then put on a special edition of their weekly show.
According to Armorette veteran Nurse Holly, this is one Sunday Fun Day you will not want to miss.
“People do bring their kids to watch and participate, but don’t worry.” Holly says. “You will still get the raunchy, politically incorrect craziness that night following the races.”
So come on out and join these amazing queens for a holy holiday filled with endless drag, drinks, games, and more.
Armorettes Easter Drag Races take place Sunday, April 16, at Burkhart’s, 1492 Piedmont Ave. NE. Visit burkharts.com and armorettes.com. Keep scrolling down for a full rundown of this year’s gay Atlanta Easter bashes.
Bunny Bar Hop
Always happy to have more than one “traditional” gay Easter in the bag, Atlanta loves its options. So even with a sure thing in the bag with the Armorettes, several other venues have you in mind on Easter Sunday, and we have the scoop.
So take the Armorettes Drag Races, add more once-annual drag and bonnet parties, and mix well. Pour yourself a stiff one and weigh your options for Gay Atlanta Easter Weekend.
And by all means, hippity-hoppity from one to another.
Easter Sunday, April 16
Easter Drag Gospel Brunch, 12:30 p.m.
Prix Fixe Menu and Joyful Noise
with the Sisters of Sequins
Lips Cabaret
3011 Buford Highway
atldragshow.com
The Great Atlanta Egg Contest, 12 – 12
Model T
699 Ponce de Leon Ave.
modeltatlanta.com
Papi’s Easter Brunch
Unlimited eats and drinks $22.95, all day until 5 p.m.
Las Margaritas
1842 Cheshire Bridge Raod
lasmargaritasmidtown.com
Ruby Redd’s Easter Heiffer Review, 1 p.m.
Patio Camp Drag, DJ, Drink Specials and Prizes
Cowtippers
1600 Piedmont Ave. NE
cowtippersatlanta.com
Armorettes Easter Drag Races, 2 p.m.
Outdoor Carnival Games,
Bonnet Contest, Queens & Cocktails;
Boy Next Door Underwear Auction; drag into the night
Burkhart’s Pub
1492 Piedmont Ave. SE
burkharts.com
Happy Keister!
Hang with your peeps
Friends Neighborhod Bar
736 Ponce de Leon Ave.
friendsonponce-atl.com
Big Hare Games, 4 p.m.
Block Party Drag Races & Games, DJs,
Drag Queens, Bonnets and Big Wigs
TenAtlanta
990 Piedmont Ave. NE
tenatlanta.com
Big Basket Ball, 4 p.m.
Bonnets get in free
Bulldogs
893 Peachtree St.
Easter Midtown Rouge
DJ Bill Berdeaux all day, then
Raquell, Evah, Peaches, Shawnna and Michelle
Blake’s on the Park
227 10th Street NE
blakesontheparkatlanta.com