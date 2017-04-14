Bunny Bar Hop: Easter Sunday in Gay Atlanta

Always happy to have more than one “traditional” gay Easter in the bag, Atlanta loves its options. So even with a sure thing in the bag with the amazing Armorettes Fandango at Burkhart’s, several other venues have you in mind on Easter Sunday, and we have the scoop.

So here we take those Armorettes Drag Races, add more once-annual drag and bonnet parties, and mix well. Pour yourself a stiff one and weigh your options for Gay Atlanta Easter Weekend.

And by all means, hippity-hoppity from one to another.

Easter Sunday, April 16

Easter Drag Gospel Brunch, 12:30 p.m.

Prix Fixe Menu and Joyful Noise

with the Sisters of Sequins

Lips Cabaret

3011 Buford Highway

atldragshow.com

The Great Atlanta Egg Contest, 12 – 12

Model T

699 Ponce de Leon Ave.

modeltatlanta.com

Papi’s Easter Brunch

Unlimited eats and drinks $22.95, all day until 5 p.m.

Las Margaritas

1842 Cheshire Bridge Raod

lasmargaritasmidtown.com

Ruby Redd’s Easter Heiffer Review, 1 p.m.

Patio Camp Drag, DJ, Drink Specials and Prizes

Cowtippers

1600 Piedmont Ave. NE

cowtippersatlanta.com

Armorettes Easter Drag Races, 2 p.m.

Outdoor Carnival Games,

Bonnet Contest, Queens & Cocktails;

Boy Next Door Underwear Auction; drag into the night

Burkhart’s Pub

1492 Piedmont Ave. SE

burkharts.com

Happy Keister!

Hang with your peeps

Friends Neighborhod Bar

736 Ponce de Leon Ave.

friendsonponce-atl.com

Big Hare Games, 4 p.m.

Block Party Drag Races & Games, DJs,

Drag Queens, Bonnets and Big Wigs

TenAtlanta

990 Piedmont Ave. NE

tenatlanta.com

Big Basket Ball, 4 p.m.

Bonnets get in free

Bulldogs

893 Peachtree St.

Easter Midtown Rouge

DJ Bill Berdeaux all day, then

Raquell, Evah, Peaches, Shawnna and Michelle

Blake’s on the Park

227 10th Street NE

blakesontheparkatlanta.com