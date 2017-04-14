Bunny Bar Hop: Easter Sunday in Gay Atlanta
Always happy to have more than one “traditional” gay Easter in the bag, Atlanta loves its options. So even with a sure thing in the bag with the amazing Armorettes Fandango at Burkhart’s, several other venues have you in mind on Easter Sunday, and we have the scoop.
So here we take those Armorettes Drag Races, add more once-annual drag and bonnet parties, and mix well. Pour yourself a stiff one and weigh your options for Gay Atlanta Easter Weekend.
And by all means, hippity-hoppity from one to another.
Easter Sunday, April 16
Easter Drag Gospel Brunch, 12:30 p.m.
Prix Fixe Menu and Joyful Noise
with the Sisters of Sequins
Lips Cabaret
3011 Buford Highway
atldragshow.com
The Great Atlanta Egg Contest, 12 – 12
Model T
699 Ponce de Leon Ave.
modeltatlanta.com
Papi’s Easter Brunch
Unlimited eats and drinks $22.95, all day until 5 p.m.
Las Margaritas
1842 Cheshire Bridge Raod
lasmargaritasmidtown.com
Ruby Redd’s Easter Heiffer Review, 1 p.m.
Patio Camp Drag, DJ, Drink Specials and Prizes
Cowtippers
1600 Piedmont Ave. NE
cowtippersatlanta.com
Armorettes Easter Drag Races, 2 p.m.
Outdoor Carnival Games,
Bonnet Contest, Queens & Cocktails;
Boy Next Door Underwear Auction; drag into the night
Burkhart’s Pub
1492 Piedmont Ave. SE
burkharts.com
Happy Keister!
Hang with your peeps
Friends Neighborhod Bar
736 Ponce de Leon Ave.
friendsonponce-atl.com
Big Hare Games, 4 p.m.
Block Party Drag Races & Games, DJs,
Drag Queens, Bonnets and Big Wigs
TenAtlanta
990 Piedmont Ave. NE
tenatlanta.com
Big Basket Ball, 4 p.m.
Bonnets get in free
Bulldogs
893 Peachtree St.
Easter Midtown Rouge
DJ Bill Berdeaux all day, then
Raquell, Evah, Peaches, Shawnna and Michelle
Blake’s on the Park
227 10th Street NE
blakesontheparkatlanta.com