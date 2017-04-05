Bar None: Everything you need for Cocktail Time
You are recipe-ready with spring cocktails, but serving it in style takes extra effort. We have your back with barware and extras that have you sipping pretty.
By Mike Fleming
David Atlanta always has your back. Last month, we brought you the gayest spring cocktail recipes we could muster. You’re welcome.
But pouring those luscious concoctions into your favorite childhood McDonald’s cup just won’t impress a date, much less your friends at a bar night pre-game at your place.
We can’t have that. Instead, have these great additions to any bar, and read our print edition for a closer look at all these items, plus a sidebar on what you’ll need to when learning how to properly stock your bar.
On the Rocks Set
Literally. Granite don’t melt, y’all.
$36
Airplane Self-pulling Cork Screw
Looks cute just sitting there too.
$20
Ultimate Bar Kit
Stainless Steel
$89
Fruitballs
Fruit and herb-infusing ice molds.
Set of 4, $10
Molecule-R Mixology
Because science.
Recipes and Kits from $29
Monogrammed Shaker
Jumbo sized to boot.
$30
Highball Glasses
Perfect as stemless wine glasses, too.
Set, $30
Crystal Decanter Set
For the rest of your life.
Set if two, $125