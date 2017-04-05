5 Things To Know about the HRC Atlanta Dinner

HRC Atlanta celebrates 30 years of local LGBT history – and a ways to go – during annual gala on Saturday.

By Matthew Holley

For three decades now, Atlanta Human Rights Campaign has worked tirelessly for local LGBTs, putting forth and backing initiatives in the Human Rights movement on a global scale.

In the aftermath of the 2016’s bombshell of an election, the national HRC is more relevant than ever, and Atlanta’s chapter is not rolling over and giving in.

Renowned for hosting one of the largest fundraisers in the country for the fight to equality, this year’s local HRC Gala Dinner & Auction has reached new heights in the face of our country’s uncertain political future. This year’s event theme, “Together We Stand and United We Win” rejoices in the accomplishments and highlights a direct emphasis on HRC’s continuing obstacle of obtaining all-inclusive LGBTQ civil rights and non-discrimination.

Here are the five things to know about the resurging and always-growing movement and one of Atlanta’s most unforgettable nights

1. WHAT & WHY

The milestone 30th Atlanta gala includes a large private auction, followed by a black-tie dinner that celebrates hard-fought battles over the previous year, while preparing for the next chapter.

Each year’s auction brings in one-third of the overall money raised. There are two auctions at each Gala, each supported by donations of numerous Atlanta businesses and organizations who back HRC.

The gala itself always highlights local award recipients as well as national luminaries. This year’s local honorees are the Pansy Patrol and Latino LinQ. Previous keynote speakers include Jim Obergefell, Jill Biden, Sam Champion, Matthew Morrison, Cybill Shepherd, Sean Hayes, Andy Cohen, Maya Angelou, Kasim Reed and John Lewis, to name just a few.

2. WHO

Atlanta’s who’s who of anyone and everyone , famous faces from across the country, and you. What makes the evening special is the unbelievable turnout from the local community. LGBT Atlantans and supporting allies all come together to celebrate a night of acceptance, camaraderie and perseverance.

3.WHO ELSE?

Latino LinQ supports and advocates for LGBTQ Latin Atlantans. The Pansy Patrol, which uses giant pansy signs to block haters during Pride is celebrates for its “Non-Violent, Proactive Acts of Love”.

“The Pansy Patrol has worked diligently to strip power from offensive protesters, naysayers and hateful voices at large events such as the annual Atlanta Pride Parade and marches and rallies to support the transgender community,” says Ryan Roche, 2017 Gala & Auction Co-Chair and Atlanta Pride board member. “TPP is a lighthearted, but effective, way to make the LGBTQ community feel safe during times of celebration and gatherings for progress and change.”

4. WHAT TO WEAR

Come dressed to the nines. The gala is black-tie, and since it’s gay a flourish or two can be expected. This is your night to channel the stars and walk the red carpet.

5. WHEN & WHERE

Hosted at the elegant Marriot Marquis Atlanta, the gala takes place on Saturday April 22 – that’s this week for those of you who are used to seeing the event on your calendars in May.

The exclusive VIP Reception and Auction starts at 5 p.m., followed by the General Reception at 6 p.m. At 6:45, the ballroom doors open, and the empowering night begins. Visit hrcatlanta.com