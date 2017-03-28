Spring Looks: Five Men’s Trends for 2017
Fashion powers forward with trends for 2017 that push new boundaries and take old ideas in new directions
By Mike Fleming
You can’t live your fabulous life and keep up with ever men’s runway on the planet. Don’t worry, boo. We got you.
While you may not be ready to translate some of these trends literally, here are the five biggest movements in menswear for spring 2017 that you can begin sneaking into your wardrobe. Check out these examples and see our print edition for the full spread with more examples of each.
Pattern
From power clashing or one all over, and from insanely wrong but somehow perfect to suited up in style.
90s
Oversized tops. Grunge plaids. Chunky shoes. Catch up with 20 years ago, whether you were there for it the first time or not.
Denim
Maybe you don’t wear every piece your own at the same time – who’s to say? – but jeanswear is where it’s at in a huge way.
Super Jumbo
Way beyond oversized, go big or go home. Like, really really really big.
Monochrome
One color is anything but one-note.
1 Comment
shonMarch 30, 2017
oh, please no over-size clothes again, that was so bad and so fat-guy-straight it makes me vomit a little.