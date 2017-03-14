Hey, Daddy! Same crap, different guy

All those posts where so-and-so seems so f-ing happy with Mr. Right Now are distracting you – not only from the reality of their situation, but from what you can worry about instead.

Hey, Daddy!

There I am, doing my morning scroll through Facebook World, and I see that a guy I know is posting from the airport with his new boyfriend, who he is taking home to meet his mom for the first time. Sweet right? Well, kinda.

It was less than a year ago that this same friend was married to a different guy, going through a horrible divorce, and posting his woes on social media. I got curious and went further back. Same scenario with yet another guy the year before.

I’ve taken stock of several friends and acquaintances who end one relationship and find love a second time. And a third. And a fourth. Always monogamous love forever amen. Until it’s not.

Of course, I see it through my own lens, which is a few months after splitting with my guy of several years. The last thing I want to do is go on a date, let alone be in a serious relationship. What am I missing?

So Is Nobody Getting Lasting Exclusivity?

Dear SINGLE:

Well, you’re not missing time on your hands. I get the temptation to stare and judge, especially when this guy puts it all out there to collect “likes” and comments.

It’s true that some guys can’t be alone. Being in a relationship is the end-goal so they don’t have to face themselves. They perpetually force the wrong person into their scenario, and they repeat the mistake over and over.

On the surface, we can’t justify the perpetual loop of divorce-love-divorce again. But as compelling as the gossip may be, it’s ultimately a waste of time. Without inside info on this man’s thought process, we can’t know what’s right for him.

It’s good you brought it around to your situation. You may be a little envious of happy couples right now, possibly afraid to dive into another relationship. Hang in there. Your timing is your own, and you’ll know when it’s right.

Do stop comparing your life to others’ social posts, though. It’s none of your business, and you’ll make yourself miserable comparing their highlight reels to your behind-the-scenes.

Daddy loves his boys. He knows the answers you need, and you’re going to get them. Reach out with your burning questions via our editor, mike@davidatlanta.com, and put “Hey, Daddy” in the subject line. Warning: Advice in this column is intended for entertainment and novelty. Proceed at your own risk. If you’re in trouble, ask a professional for help.