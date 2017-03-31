Free like me: You cannot contain us

This one’s dedicated to the free-spirited out there, who can relate to ignoring convention in favor of your own ideas

By Chris Vizzini

TO SOME, I’M OLD. TO OTHERS, I’m young. However you choose to see it, my time here on Earth has and will be short, as is true for you. As a free-spirited one, the thing I notice most is that people feel uncomfortable with those who possess this quality and try to control it; to contain it.

Being spirited has always liberated me from ideas that I’ve had no participation or input in creating. I never understood the notion of doing something “just because.” Some might say that I live with my head in the clouds, but I disagree.

I’m free, at any given moment, to do and live by what feels right. I can exist according to alternate ideas that make sense to me. I can think of new ideas all the time and bring them to life.

I can’t think of a better life, personally.

Some might say that’s selfish. Again, I disagree. There is a delicate balance between being free-spirited yet thoughtful of others. I don’t always succeed, but I’m always learning and teaching myself this balance as time goes on.

LET’S GO BACK TO CONTROL. Why is there a need to control the free-spirited? Men try to keep you under their thumbs or force you into directions, however goodhearted, that go against every fiber in your body. This invariably crushes a love beyond repair because it leads to a life of stifle.

People in positions of power, like bosses, can shackle free-thinkers with the oft-employed tactics of fear or money. Why? Money is merely paper that buys vanities. Disposable, dispensable “things” that mean no more than an empty memory. Why is it looked down upon to march to the ever-changing beat that rhythmically dances through our heads?

That’s not to say, let us run amok without consequence as if a leopard from the wild is loose to the public. Rather, loosen the reigns that are nearly suffocating.

ANOTHER QUESTION WORTH ASKING, is why are ideas that deviate from the norm doubted so quickly, heavily or flatly dismissed without the benefit of real thought or chance? Some systems are antiquated or even hinder progression.

If I’ve learned nothing else in my life, it is that change is absolute and inevitable. It will never let you down no matter how uncomfortable you feel about that fact. Is it simply human nature to avoid change, no matter the cost, to keep fear at bay? If so, why not grab new ideas and change by the hands and run alongside them instead of trying to fight the current? It’s as if we are conditioned to be sadomasochistic about the notion of yesterday being different than today.

If we could warm up to change and new thinking, it might make the nanosecond that we are privileged to be here less difficult. Let’s reshape fear of new ideas into that of excitement and curiosity, to bring much-needed hope back into the lives of those who may have forgotten how that feels.

I know many who live in claustrophobic fear because they are under the thumb of someone or something.

TO QUOTE BATMAN’S ARCHENEMY, The Joker, “This town needs an enema!”

What if we applied that quote to our minds and lives? Flush out the weight of doubting ourselves because our ideas don’t look like that of our neighbor.

Have new ideas and hold on to them for dear life! Cultivate them into a life you want by not following rules that don’t work for you. Make up your own. It takes bravery and the proverbial leap of faith, and yes, sometimes you will land flat on your face, but what about the times when you land squarely on your feet? Wouldn’t that taste sweeter than status quo!

I’m not talking about rebelliousness, though the two are often misread for each other. I’m also not suggesting that everyone should be as free spirited as people like myself. It just may not work for you, and the world needs every color of the spectrum to spin with structure. But it sure would be nice to have an equal chance to be heard and allowed to morph dreams into realities, rather than being dismissed ridiculously as someone who resides with their head in the clouds.

The following T.E. Lawrence quote transforms “dangerous” into “possible” and sums up the magic in unlocking what might be.

“Those who dream by night, in the dusty recesses of their minds wake in the day to find that all was vanity; but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dream with open eyes, and make it possible.”