Doing up the I-Dos at Atlanta’s best wedding venues

Sprawling or intimate, create your own Big Fat Gay Wedding at a perfect-fit venue for you and your man’s brand of love.

By Mike Fleming

Now that getting married is a decidedly gay thing to do, an increasing number of couples are graduating from shacking up to popping the question. And hint-hint: Post-Valentine season is the perfect time to drop some jewelry on a dude and make a fuss in front of your friends and family in venues with lower prices before spring settles in for good.

Say “I do” to each other and “Yes” to a ceremony, reception and guests at one of these gay-friendly wedding venues in Atlanta, from sprawling and fancy to hip and intimate.

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Private spaces with penultimate scenery

1345 Piedmont Avenue NE

404-876-5859

atlantabg.org

Buckhead Theatre

Cool theater and ballrooms available

3110 Roswell Road

404-THE-BUCK

thebuckheadtheatre.com

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

Historic mansion with all the amenities

980 Briarcliff Road NE

404-872-5338

callanwolde.org

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

Modern architecture with prehistoric flare

767 Clifton Road

404-929-6300

fernbankmuseum.org

Fox Theatre

1920s faux-mideastern gilt and glam

660 Peachtree Street NE

404-881-2100

foxtheatre.org

The Gathering Spot’s

Terminal Event Space

Atlanta’s newest city club with an industrial edge

384 Northyards Blvd. NW

315-820-2394

thegatheringspot.club

Georgian Terrace

Opulent Beaux-arts ballrooms and stairwells

659 Peachtree St. NE

404-897-5053

thegeorgianterrace.com

Historic Dekalb Courthouse

19th Century Neoclassical, floor-to-ceiling windows

101 East Court Square, Decatur

404-373-1088

dekalbhistory.org

Millenium Gate Museum

Under the Atlantic Station Arch

395 17th St. NW

404-881-0900

thegateatlanta.com

Rhodes Hall

Authentic Victorian in modern Midtown

1516 Peachtree St. NW

404-885-7800

georgiatrust.org

Stonehurst Place

Bed & Breakfast on lovely grounds

923 Piedmont Road

404- 881-0722

stonehurstplace.com

Terminus 330

Rustic chic in converted, historic depot

330 Marietta St.

678-956-7957

terminus330.com

Ventanas

Downtown rooftop views and helicopter access

275 Baker St.

404-766-3867

ventanasatlanta.com

Wimbish House

19th century castle, “The Grand Old Lady of Peachtree”

1150 Peachtree St. NE

404-870-8833

thewimbishhouse.com