Doing up the I-Dos at Atlanta’s best wedding venues
Sprawling or intimate, create your own Big Fat Gay Wedding at a perfect-fit venue for you and your man’s brand of love.
By Mike Fleming
Now that getting married is a decidedly gay thing to do, an increasing number of couples are graduating from shacking up to popping the question. And hint-hint: Post-Valentine season is the perfect time to drop some jewelry on a dude and make a fuss in front of your friends and family in venues with lower prices before spring settles in for good.
Say “I do” to each other and “Yes” to a ceremony, reception and guests at one of these gay-friendly wedding venues in Atlanta, from sprawling and fancy to hip and intimate.
Atlanta Botanical Garden
Private spaces with penultimate scenery
1345 Piedmont Avenue NE
404-876-5859
atlantabg.org
Buckhead Theatre
Cool theater and ballrooms available
3110 Roswell Road
404-THE-BUCK
thebuckheadtheatre.com
Callanwolde Fine Arts Center
Historic mansion with all the amenities
980 Briarcliff Road NE
404-872-5338
callanwolde.org
Fernbank Museum of Natural History
Modern architecture with prehistoric flare
767 Clifton Road
404-929-6300
fernbankmuseum.org
Fox Theatre
1920s faux-mideastern gilt and glam
660 Peachtree Street NE
404-881-2100
foxtheatre.org
The Gathering Spot’s
Terminal Event Space
Atlanta’s newest city club with an industrial edge
384 Northyards Blvd. NW
315-820-2394
thegatheringspot.club
Georgian Terrace
Opulent Beaux-arts ballrooms and stairwells
659 Peachtree St. NE
404-897-5053
thegeorgianterrace.com
Historic Dekalb Courthouse
19th Century Neoclassical, floor-to-ceiling windows
101 East Court Square, Decatur
404-373-1088
dekalbhistory.org
Millenium Gate Museum
Under the Atlantic Station Arch
395 17th St. NW
404-881-0900
thegateatlanta.com
Rhodes Hall
Authentic Victorian in modern Midtown
1516 Peachtree St. NW
404-885-7800
georgiatrust.org
Stonehurst Place
Bed & Breakfast on lovely grounds
923 Piedmont Road
404-881-0722
stonehurstplace.com
Terminus 330
Rustic chic in converted, historic depot
330 Marietta St.
678-956-7957
terminus330.com
Ventanas
Downtown rooftop views and helicopter access
275 Baker St.
404-766-3867
ventanasatlanta.com
Wimbish House
19th century castle, “The Grand Old Lady of Peachtree”
1150 Peachtree St. NE
404-870-8833
thewimbishhouse.com
Zoo Atlanta
Gorgeous event spaces with access to exhibits
800 Cherokee Ave SE
404-624-5600
zooatlanta.org