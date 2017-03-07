Datebook: The Week’s Best Events

Concerts, performances, parties and exhibits top our picks for the best events in gay Atlanta this week.

Compiled by Mike Fleming

Lewis Del Mar

Check out this this hipster cutie duo pit-stopping behind their eponymous debut in Atlanta not once, not twice but three times. Your first two chances are this week, where their synth-y vocals and beats tour solo, then again May 13 at Shaky Knees Festival.

Thursday and Friday, March 9-10. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW. lewisdelmar.com

The Naked Magicians

They’re ba-aaack! Last year’s David Atlanta cover guys had so much fun showing you their stuff, they deciding to come back for seconds. Amazing feats of magic and illusion performed in the nude make it hard not to get distracted as your eye tries to follow the tricks.

Friday and Saturday, March 10-11. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road. buckheadtheatre.com

Picture Release & Busted

It’s a twofer with the alternaqueers on Friday, as they resurrect the famed alternative New York paper Picture first with an exhibition reception, then transition into Busted: A Night of Fugly Drag that the loyal audience and their fave performers embody to the hilt.

Friday, March 10. Mammal Gallery, 7 p.m. Murmur Gallery, 9 p.m. 91-100 Broad St. SW. wussymag.com

Tony Moran

The legend returns. Gay dance circuit god who last graced us in December is back to throw down hard. You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life. See that boy, watch that scene, you are the Dancing Queen. Twirl, girl, twirl! Moran shows you the way.

Saturday, March 11, 10:30 p.m. Jungle, 2115 Faulkner Road NE. jungleat.com