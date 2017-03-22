Bite into Atlanta Film Festival’s Pink Peach Series

Annual LGBT movie track features varied and wonderful gay-inclusive fare as part of the 2017 Atlanta Film Festival

By Elijah Sarkesian

For its 41st year, the Atlanta Film Festival is ready to screen a lineup that highlights the diversity of our city and world.

During this year’s festival March 24 – April 2 festival, that again includes a number of LGBTQ stories. For several years now, the festival’s Pink Peach track of movies keeps things gay at AFF.

This year’s Pink Peach features five narrative features, a documentary and five short films representing a variety of stories, from a crazy night for a group of drag queens to a gay couple looking for a threesome.

FEATURE-LENGTH FILMS

Ann

Ruben finds himself tormented by reality. To cope, the visual artist finds comfort in his imagination, where he creates a parallel world. As this alternate world becomes more enticing than reality, Ruben finds himself disconnected, and must find a way to come to terms with reality once again.

Friday, March 30, 9:45 p.m. – Plaza Theatre, Upstairs

USA • 2016 • Spanish/English • 78 minutes

Cherry Pop

At a failing drag club, a group of drag queens (played by a slew of Drag Race alums) are forced to face their baggage as they encounter an outsider one night. As the night continues, the queens and the group of friends, family, and patrons they encounter will learn to deal with their differences and embrace what unites them.

Wednesday, March 29, 9:15 p.m. – 7 Stages Theatre, Main

USA • 2016 • English • 77 minutes

دم سرد (Cold Breath)

Thirty-year-old Maryam was born as a woman, but lives life as a man. When Maryam’s daughter develops cancer, she must find a way to pay for the treatment. In the process, she will have to face her fears after her secret is revealed.

Monday, March 27, 9:45 p.m. – Plaza Theatre, Upstairs

Iran • 2017 • Persian • 83 minutes

San Fu Tian (Dog Days)

A dancer named Lulu comes home one night to find her husband and child gone. She manages to get the assistance of Sunny, a drag queen, after promising not to turn Sunny’s husband over to the police. But Lulu may not be able to keep her promise, if it means finding her family.

Saturday, March 25, 4:45 p.m. – Plaza Theatre, Upstairs

China • 2016 • Mandarin Chinese (Changsha dialect) • 95 minutes

A Woman, A Part

Anna decides that she no longer wants to be an actress, and decides to revisit her old stomping grounds in New York. When she reconnects with old friends, she learns that they are using her as the inspiration for a character in a stage play.

Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m. – 7 Stages Theatre, Main

USA • 2016 • English • 98 minutes

Woman on Fire

New York firefighter Brooke Guinan broke barriers when she became the city’s first and only transgender firefighter. The documentary highlights Guinan’s experiences with overcoming adversity and living life in her profession.

Sunday, March 26, 8:00 p.m. – Plaza Theatre, Upstairs

USA • 2016 • English • 84 minutes

SHORT FILMS

“Seeking: Jack Tripper” (top photo)

A gay couple tries to have a threesome to reignite the spark in their marriage.

Part of the “LOL (Laughing Out Loud)” Short Films block.

Wednesday, March 29, 8 p.m. – Dad’s Garage

USA • 14:30

“Call Your Father”

Josh and Greg’s first date may seem awkward because of the age gap between them, but that quickly becomes the least of their worries.

Part of “The New Love and the Old” Short Films block.

Saturday, April 1, 5:15 p.m. – 7 Stages Theatre, Main

USA • 19:04

“Gema”

Gema is forced to confront a truth that her fiancé’s been keeping from her when they go to meet his parents.

Part of “The New Love and the Old” Short Films block.

Saturday, April 1, 5:15 p.m. – 7 Stages Theatre, Main

USA • 13:24

“One Up”

After her crush rejects her, Hadley jumps into an uncomfortable sexual encounter.

Part of the “A Chapter in Her Life” Short Films block.

Saturday, April 1, 12:15 p.m. – 7 Stages Theatre, Main

USA • 14:41

“Pregnant”

A pregnant man communicates psychically with his unborn fetus.

Part of the “LOL (Laughing Out Loud)” Short Films block.

Wednesday, March 29, 8 p.m. – Dad’s Garage

USA • 9:30

——

For tickets and a full schedule of film screenings and events, visit atlantafilmfestival.com.