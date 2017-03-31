Beatbox: Songs you thought you knew

Listening to Spotify a few weeks ago, I basically had my entire childhood DESTROYED right before my very ears.

By DJ Marc J. Cubs.

OK, OK SO MY CHILDHOOD was not destroyed, really, but it was enough of a shock to me into a state of ruin for a few minutes.

I was listening to one of my favorite songs from back in the day and wanted to see if could still sing the lyrics right. So having the inquisitive mind that I do (that’s sarcasm), I Googled the lyrics. Right then and there, my illusions were shattered.

How could I get the lyrics so wrong to a song that I listened to more than 100 times?

Turns out, “Waterfalls” by TLC isn’t about a guy named Jason Waterfalls. I sure as hell thought TLC was singing to him and telling him not to go. They wanted him to stay and stick to the rivers and lakes that he’s used to. It’s “chasing” not “Jason.” But you may have already known that.

Turns out, the song is actually about drug use, HIV/AIDS, and promiscuity. Granted, I was only 7 years old when the song came out, but damn. I was completely off.

This got me thinking. Was this an isolated incident, or were there other songs that I didn’t know what the meaning or words were behind the song?

THEY SAY THE FIRST STEP IS admitting that you have a problem. Well, I am here to say that I have a problem. I, DJ Marc J Cubs, misunderstand lyrics and completely misunderstand the meaning of some songs.

“Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” Green Day

Like high school graduation, this is pretty much synonymous with parting ways with something good. I mean, the song was played during the series finale of Seinfeld, and ever since, people have held a special place in their hearts for it.

Little do people know that the song is passive aggressive punk rock at it’s finest. Billie Joe Armstrong originally titled it “Time of Your Life” after he and his girlfriend broke up because she was moving to Ecuador. If you can erase the picture in your mind of kids slow dancing to this song it really is quite a bitter song.

“Side to Side” – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj

Well this one is kind of just me being an innocent and naive person (insert eye roll here). It’s catchy, and you don’t think about the lyrics too much… well actually at all. Once you realize that “walking from side to side” comes from having lots of sex, you’re like Damn, Gina! Why you gotta be so up front about your sex life!? I guess I should have known when Nicki raps “…ride dick bicycle…” Kids these days.

“Right Round” – Flo Rida

Having borrowed lyrics from Dead Or Alive’s “You Spin Me Right Round,” I didn’t realize that Flo Rida slightly changed the lyrics until recently. The subtle change from “You spin me right round, baby right round, like a record baby” to Flo Rida’s lyrics “You spin my head right round… when you go down,” makes the song about performing oral sex. I’m just imagining all the kids in the backseat of their parent’s car singing and parents not even noticing! Classic Flo Rida.

Harder to Breathe – Maroon 5

Most wouldn’t think Maroon 5’s first single off their debut album was about anything but a troubling relationship. However, Adam Levine later revealed that it’s about being suffocated by his record label. The band was so overwhelmed as label put increasing pressure on them to make more songs quicker.

Closing Time – Semisonic

You’re thinking this is about last call and the scramble to find someone to sleep with. But Dan Wilson says he wanted the emphasis to be about childbirth. WTF?! When he wrote it, his wife was expecting a baby. He knew that his bandmates wouldn’t want to play a song about childbirth so he disguised the song with the lyrics about leaving a bar… like a baby leaving the womb. In 2010 he said, “I was struck by what a funny pun it was to be bounced from the womb.”

“Summer of ’69” – Bryan Adams

Once you realize that Bryan Adams would have been 10 years old during the summer of 1969, it kind of makes you wonder. Turns out, the song isn’t about the Summer of 1969, it’s about The Summer of 69. Get it? See the difference? He did a lot of 69-ing – the sexual position. Don’t you just feel dirty now?