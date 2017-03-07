2017 Dining Guide: Tasty Tavern

TASTY TAVERN: Pub Fare

Is there anything more convenient during a night at the bar than having a kitchen right there on the premises? No, there isn’t. These are our favorite gay bar kitchens.

Burkhart’s

You’d be hard pressed to find a more delicious meal at these prices. Cooks are just on the other side of the bar ready to fix you full-course plates of man-that-hits-the-spot. Sauces made with real butter and meat that’s never frozen ups the bar food game.

Eat this: Yes, they have jalapeno poppers and fried mozzarella, but one of three butcher-cut, chargrilled Steak Dinners with two fresh sides is not to be missed. You’re welcome.

1492 Piedmont Ave.

burkharts.com

Blake’s on the Park

You may know it for its DJs, drinks and dudes, but you’re going to love its delicious dishes too. From starters to burgers to entrees and salads, you don’t have to leave your bar stool to enjoy a phenomenal meal.

Eat this: The classic burger is a half-pound of perfection with cheese and bacon. It might also be the only thing we ever need to eat again while enjoying a cocktail or four.

227 10th Street NE

blakesontheparkatlanta.com

Ten

The kitchen made a grand return at this Midtown Mainstay in February with a limited menu. This month, keep your eyes peeled for an expanded menu that rolls out more to love.

Eat this: You can never go wrong with Mac & Cheese Bites and Gourmet Burgers, and we were once all about the Philly Cheesesteak Pizza. Stay tuned for a new favorites on the new menu.

Amsterdam

This sprawling gay bar complex has a little something for everybody, and that goes for its menu as well. Hang out and eat any time, but perhaps especially for Sunday brunch with the bartender serving Bloody Mary’s.

Eat This: The Mile High Chicken Nachos are made with oven roasted chicken, spicy queso, guac and sour cream.

502 Amsterdam Ave NE

amsterdamatlanta.com

The Cockpit

Grant Park’s best-kept gay secret is a great South-of-i20 haunt for our boys and men. Come for the guys, but stay for the tasty treats to eat while you get to know each other a little better.

Eat this: The kitchen draw here is the appetizers. We’ll have a suite of fries, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers, zucchini sticks and chicken fingers with sauces galore.

Woofs

Atlanta’s first and only gay sports bar makes its name on jocks and the guys who love them, but its kitchen has always been a big deal with entrees and sides that making watching the big game even better.

Eat this: You won’t go wrong with a varied and delicious burgers and baskets menu. We fore one are always down for the Turkey Reuben-style or Pulled Pork Sandwiches.

2425 Piedmont Road NE

woofsatlanta.com