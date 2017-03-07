2017 Dining Guide: Staff Picks

SOMETHING SPECIAL: Staff picks

Even with all the options presented in this year’s Dining Guide, we still have options that simply must be shared. Never ones to leave anything on the table, our staffers each chose a personal favorite, plus an extra suggestion that we just couldn’t ignore.

Olde Blind Dog

This Irish Pub has great food, and the staff is off-the-chain friendly. That’s what keeps Publisher David Thompson coming back for meals and special events like St Patrick’s or MLS soccer.

Eat this: Shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and corned beef and cabbage, will have you tally-hoeing like the best of them. Pro tip: Awesome ice cream three doors down.

5Church

This fun, comfortable space in Colony Square gets the vote of our Development Director William Duffee-Braun. He loves the hip location and contemporary cuisine, especially weekend brunch.

Eat this: Fried oysters, gazpacho, lump crab and whole fish are just the beginning. The Bloody Mary bar and non-alcoholic specialties are also worth checking out.

1197 Peachtree Street NE

5ChurchAtlanta.com

Beetlecat

Drop into Poncey Highland for a seafood meal you won’t soon forget. Like our editor Mike Fleming himself, it feels somehow upscale and globally inspired while feeling approachable and never stuffy.

Eat this: The oyster bar is the draw, and the Lobster Roll is friggin’ amazing. Pro tip: The cocktail lounge with custom drinks is already legendary in certain circles.

The Lawrence

Conveniently located within walking distance to Piedmont Park and gay nightlife, our Graphics guru Tanner likes to grab a cocktail or a full meal in this relaxing, upbeat and friendly atmosphere.

Eat this: The “Lady Lawrence” cocktail will cure what ails you, and the Chicken & Waffles at brunch is everything.

Bonus: The Optimist

Our varied tastes can confirm that there’s something for everyone at Ford Fry’s slice of seafood heaven. The food is amazing, and the drinks are awesome. Both are served up by a friendly helpful staff.

Eat this: Hushpuppies are a must. Go for the gumbo or wood-fired oysters. There’s also a popular raw bar.